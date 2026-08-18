Atlanta Hawks Lose Former All-Star in Front-Office Shakeup

The Atlanta Hawks will enter the 2026-27 season without one of the most recognizable figures in their basketball operations department.

Assistant general manager Kyle Korver is leaving the organization after four years in Atlanta’s front office, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Stein reported that Korver and the Hawks are parting on good terms as the former All-Star moves into the next stage of his post-playing career.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Korver believes the organization is in a strong position and is “excited for the next chapter and to spend more time with his family.”

Korver’s departure marks the second notable exit from Atlanta’s front office this offseason.

Senior vice president of basketball operations Bryson Graham left in May to become executive vice president of basketball operations for the Chicago Bulls.

That leaves president of basketball operations Onsi Saleh overseeing another change behind the scenes after a season where the Hawks progressed.

Korver Leaves Hawks After 4 Years in Front Office

Korver’s history with Atlanta stretches past his time as an executive.

The Hawks hired him as director of player affairs and development in July 2022 before promoting him to assistant general manager in January 2023. At the time, the organization highlighted his perspective after moving from playing to coaching and eventually into front-office work.

Saleh praised Korver’s impact in a statement to the AJC, pointing to his work in culture building along with people and player development.

Before joining the front office, Korver spent parts of five seasons with Atlanta from 2012 to 2017. He earned the lone All-Star selection of his 17-year NBA career during the 2014-15 campaign, when the Hawks won a franchise-record 60 games and advanced to the Eastern Conference finals.

Korver averaged 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists that season while shooting 49.2% from 3-point range. His shooting became a defining piece of an Atlanta offense that finished atop the Eastern Conference standings.

He finished his playing career with 2,450 made 3-pointers and a 42.9% career mark from beyond the arc. The Hawks brought him back into the organization two years after his final NBA season, making his latest departure another turn in a relationship that has covered both sides of his career.

Hawks Continue Front-Office Transition Under Onsi Saleh

Korver’s exit comes during a reorganization of Atlanta’s basketball operations structure.

Graham spent only one season with the Hawks before Chicago hired him in May to run its front office. His departure removed one of Saleh’s most prominent executives shortly after Atlanta returned to the postseason.

The Hawks responded to their 2025-26 progress by committing further to Saleh. Atlanta promoted him from general manager to president of basketball operations in May and signed him to a long-term extension after he finished second in NBA Executive of the Year voting.

Atlanta went 46-36, finished sixth in the Eastern Conference and reached the playoffs without having to go through the play-in tournament. The New York Knicks eliminated the Hawks in six games in the first round.

The front-office turnover comes at a different point than some of Atlanta’s previous organizational changes.

The Hawks are coming off their most successful regular season in five years, and ownership has already made clear that Saleh will remain at the center of the franchise’s basketball decisions.

Korver will no longer be part of that group.

His next destination has not been reported, but the circumstances surrounding the split suggest there’s no fracture between him and the organization.