Hawks Show ‘Fresh Interest’ in Breakout Star Amid Jonathan Kuminga Uncertainty

As the Atlanta Hawks continue searching for a resolution in their Jonathan Kuminga negotiations, another young forward has emerged on their radar.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Friday in The Stein Line that the Hawks have shown “fresh interest” in Denver Nuggets restricted free agent Peyton Watson, adding a new wrinkle to one of the NBA’s busiest offseason storylines.

“Atlanta, sources say, has also shown some fresh interest in Watson, which would likewise require a sign-and-trade to make it happen,” Fischer wrote.

The report comes as the Hawks remain engaged in sign-and-trade discussions involving Kuminga, the unrestricted free agent they acquired from the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline for the expiring contract of Kristaps Porzingis.

Watson’s emergence as a potential target suggests Atlanta is exploring multiple options as it works to reshape its wing rotation.

Watson Gives Hawks Another Wing Option

The Hawks’ interest in Watson arrives at a pivotal moment.

Atlanta continues discussing potential sign-and-trade scenarios involving Kuminga, who has also drawn strong interest from the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Earlier Friday, Fischer reported that Kuminga has become more open to creative contract structures below last season’s $22.5 million salary, potentially making a deal easier to construct.

Even so, negotiations remain unresolved.

That uncertainty appears to have prompted Atlanta to explore additional possibilities.

Watson fits many of the same long-term traits teams value in Kuminga.

The 23-year-old developed into one of Denver’s premier young defenders last season, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks while showcasing the length and versatility coveted on the wing.

When three-time MVP Nikola Jokić missed time late in the season with a hyperextended knee, Watson elevated his production to 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks over a 17-game stretch.

Any Deal Would Require Denver’s Cooperation

Unlike Kuminga, Watson is a restricted free agent.

That means Atlanta cannot simply negotiate a contract and sign him outright.

Any acquisition would require the Nuggets to agree to a sign-and-trade.

Fischer’s reporting suggests that remains a significant hurdle.

The Nuggets have consistently maintained they want Watson back and have continued negotiating with his representatives on a long-term extension.

Earlier this week, Fischer reported that both Denver and Watson share a mutual desire to remain together despite ongoing discussions over his market value.

“Peyton Watson wants to be in Denver,” Fischer said. “Denver wants him to stick around.”

Denver’s desire to retain Watson makes Atlanta’s pursuit far from straightforward.

Kuminga Still Looms as the Largest Hawks’ Offseason Question

For the Hawks, Watson represents another option—not necessarily a replacement.

Atlanta continues to control one of the offseason’s most closely watched situations involving Kuminga, whose future appears increasingly likely to be resolved through a sign-and-trade.

The Lakers remain engaged in discussions with Kuminga’s camp, while the Cavaliers have also been linked as a potential destination.

Adding Watson to the list of targets gives Hawks president Onsi Saleh another avenue to explore as the organization balances short-term competitiveness with long-term roster flexibility.

Whether Atlanta ultimately lands Kuminga, Watson or neither, Fischer’s latest reporting makes one thing clear:

The Hawks are casting a wider net as they search for the next cornerstone piece on the wing.