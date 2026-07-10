Hawks Learn Nuggets’ ‘Steep’ Asking Price for Peyton Watson

The Atlanta Hawks‘ interest in Peyton Watson appears genuine.

So does the Denver Nuggets‘ determination to keep him.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Friday in The Stein Line that Atlanta has shown “fresh interest” in the restricted free agent while also revealing the biggest obstacle standing in the Hawks’ way: Denver is seeking sign-and-trade compensation comparable to the blockbuster package the Utah Jazz received from the Los Angeles Lakers for Walker Kessler.

“Whether it’s the Hawks or the Clippers or any other suitor, sources maintain that the Nuggets are seeking compensation on par with what Utah received from the Lakers in their recent sign-and-trade swap that made Walker Kessler a Laker,” Fischer wrote.

That blockbuster return included two first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps.

Fischer added that Denver’s valuation has proven too steep for both Atlanta and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The report underscores just how difficult it could be for the Hawks to pivot toward Watson as they continue navigating Jonathan Kuminga’s uncertain future.

Watson Emerges as Hawks’ Alternative

Fischer’s report connected two of Atlanta’s biggest remaining offseason storylines.

While the Hawks continue working through Kuminga’s restricted free agency, they have also explored Watson as another young, versatile wing capable of fitting into the franchise’s long-term plans.

“Atlanta, sources say, has also shown some fresh interest in Watson, which would likewise require a sign-and-trade to make it happen,” Fischer wrote.

The timing is notable.

Although Kuminga is an unrestricted free agent, the Hawks remain central to his future because most interested teams—including the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers—lack the salary-cap space needed to sign him outright to the type of contract he is believed to be seeking. That has made a sign-and-trade the most realistic pathway if Kuminga leaves Atlanta.

Watson represents a different avenue should those negotiations ultimately break down.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign last season, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks while establishing himself as one of Denver’s most versatile two-way players.

When Nikola Jokić missed time late in the season with a hyperextended knee, Watson assumed a larger offensive role, averaging 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks over a 17-game stretch.

Denver Holds the Leverage

Any pursuit begins with one reality.

Watson is a restricted free agent, meaning Denver controls whether a sign-and-trade happens.

The Nuggets would likely have to move above the NBA’s second apron to re-sign Watson unless they first create additional salary flexibility through separate trades.

Even so, Fischer’s reporting suggests Denver has little interest in lowering its valuation simply to avoid those financial consequences.

Earlier this week, Fischer reported that Watson wants to remain in Denver while the Nuggets have continued working toward a long-term agreement.

“Peyton Watson wants to be in Denver,” Fischer said. “Denver wants him to stick around.”

That mutual interest gives Denver considerable leverage.

For Hawks president Onsi Saleh, Watson remains an intriguing contingency plan as Atlanta evaluates every option surrounding Kuminga’s future.

But Fischer’s latest intel makes clear that identifying a target and acquiring one are two very different challenges.

If Atlanta wants Watson, it will first have to satisfy one of the NBA’s steepest asking prices of the offseason.