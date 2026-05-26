Hawks Eye Another Blockbuster With Wizards After Trae Young Trade — And It’s Bigger

The Atlanta Hawks may be positioning themselves for another blockbuster and once again, the Washington Wizards are at the center of it.

Months after reshaping their franchise with a headline trade, Atlanta has re-engaged Washington in early offseason discussions, this time with the No. 1 overall pick in June’s NBA Draft looming as a potential prize.

Hawks Trade Rumors: Atlanta Reaches Out to Wizards About No. 1 Pick

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Atlanta Hawks are among the teams to contact the Washington Wizards during the NBA Draft Combine.

“Sources say the Chicago Bulls have also reached out to the Wizards since the start of the combine, along with the Atlanta Hawks,” Siegel wrote.

With Washington holding the No. 1 pick, Atlanta’s outreach signals a willingness to explore another aggressive move — one that could reshape the roster for a second time in less than a year.

Trae Young Trade Still Driving Atlanta’s Direction

The Hawks’ renewed interest in dealing with Washington comes just months after sending four-time All-Star Trae Young to the Wizards.

In return, Atlanta acquired CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, a move that helped redefine the team’s identity.

McCollum delivered clutch postseason moments, including game-winners in Games 2 and 3 against the New York Knicks, while the Hawks leaned into a faster, more balanced system.

Darryn Peterson Emerges as Potential Target at No. 1

If Atlanta successfully moves up to the top pick, one name stands out as a potential franchise cornerstone: Darryn Peterson.

The Kansas standout averaged 20.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in his lone collegiate season, shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.2% from three-point range. His shot creation and perimeter scoring profile align with what Atlanta lost in the Young trade — a primary ball handler capable of generating offense at all three levels.

Peterson’s emergence as a top prospect gives the Hawks a clear pathway to addressing their long-term need at point guard.

AJ Dybantsa Also in Mix, But Fit Could Favor Guard Upgrade

Elite forward prospect AJ Dybantsa is widely considered another candidate for the No. 1 pick, but Atlanta’s roster construction could influence its direction.

With All-Star Jalen Johnson firmly established as the team’s cornerstone forward, adding another high-usage player at the same position may not be the optimal fit.

That dynamic could tilt the Hawks’ interest toward a guard like Peterson, particularly if they view him as a long-term replacement for Young.

Bobby Marks: Hawks Have Assets, Flexibility to Make Blockbuster Move

ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks has emphasized that Atlanta is well-positioned to make a significant move.

“The Hawks have the roster resources to build off their best regular season since 2015-16,” Marks wrote after Atlanta’s season ended in a first-round loss to the Knicks.

With the No. 8 pick, multiple future first-rounders and significant cap flexibility, Atlanta has the tools to construct a compelling offer for Washington’s top selection.

Hawks Offseason Outlook: Draft Strategy Could Define Next Era

Atlanta’s offseason will ultimately hinge on how aggressive it chooses to be.

The Hawks have already shown a willingness to make bold moves. Now, with the No. 1 pick potentially in play and a clear need at point guard, another franchise-altering decision could be on the horizon.

If talks with Washington gain traction, the next face of the Hawks’ backcourt may already be emerging.