Hawks Hit the Jackpot in Proposed Three-Team Trade

Jonathan Kuminga (from Hawks)

Zaccharie Risacher (from Hawks)

Corey Kispert (from Hawks)

Buddy Hield (from Hawks)

Max Shulga (from Celtics)

No. 8 (from Hawks)

No. 23 (from Hawks)

2027 unprotected first-rounder (from Celtics)

2029 unprotected first-rounder (from Hawks)

Atlanta landing Jaylen Brown in this trade would be fantastic. Getting an All-NBA player who is still in the prime of his career would be fantastic. They would also be able to add a first-round pick from Boston, which would help. Giving up the eighth pick hurts, but that’s well worth it to land Brown.

Trading Risacher is an acknowledgement that they whiffed on the first overall pick they made. That certainly stings, but he had already fallen out of the rotation by the time the playoffs started. Moving on from him to get a franchise player in Brown is a smart move.

Atlanta Might be Primed to Make a Big Move

The Hawks might be able to make a big trade this summer based on the assets they have available. There is a chance they could make a play for Antetokounmpo instead. They are a team that is still searching for an identity, and using the assets they have to get that identity could be smart.

Last season, Atlanta had just the 14th-ranked offense in the NBA. It seemed to get better once they traded Trae Young because of how the other players on the roster fit. That number should be higher next season when they play a full year without Young on the roster.

Quinn Snyder isn’t known as an offensive coach, but his approach to that end of the court once Young was traded should give the team hope that they can create a top 10 offense next year. If they land a player like Brown, that would be a lot easier to attain, not to mention the other assets they have.