Jonathan Kuminga’s Future in Atlanta Takes Unexpected Turn Before Draft

Jonathan Kuminga‘s future with the Atlanta Hawks has become one of the more intriguing questions heading into the NBA draft.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Hawks have canvassed the market and gauged Kuminga’s trade value ahead of the June 29 deadline to decide on his $24.3 million team option for the 2026-27 season.

League sources told Scotto that while Atlanta has explored Kuminga’s value around the league, a return next season remains a “real possibility.”

The report underscores the uncertainty surrounding the former Golden State Warriors lottery pick after another season that showcased both his tantalizing talent and persistent inconsistency.

Hawks Weigh Major Decision on Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga, 23, arrived in Atlanta in February after the Hawks acquired him from the Warriors in a deal designed to inject athleticism and scoring punch into their frontcourt rotation.

There were flashes of promise.

Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc in 36 games with Atlanta. Including the playoffs, he posted averages of 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 made 3-pointers over 22 appearances.

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He also delivered some of his best moments against the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks, scoring a combined 40 points in two Hawks playoff victories.

Yet his overall impact remained uneven.

Like his four seasons in Golden State, Kuminga struggled to secure a consistent role under Hawks coach Quin Snyder. His minutes fluctuated, and he frequently found himself moving in and out of the rotation despite his obvious physical gifts.

Former NBA Exec Predicts Hawks Could Decline Option

The uncertainty surrounding Kuminga’s future has prompted differing opinions around the league.

The Athletic’s John Hollinger, who was a former Memphis Grizzlies top executive, recently projected that Atlanta is more likely to decline Kuminga’s team option than exercise it.

Using his BORD$ valuation system — which incorporates production, age, health and projected playing time — Hollinger estimated Kuminga’s value at $9.4 million annually, far below the $24.3 million option figure.

“I could see the Hawks picking up the option to use his contract in a trade,” Hollinger wrote, “but it’s more likely that they decline it and either re-up at a lower number or move on.”

Such a move would make Kuminga an unrestricted free agent and potentially allow Atlanta to negotiate a more team-friendly contract.

Hawks Have Multiple Paths Forward

ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks outlined three possible scenarios for Atlanta.

The Hawks could exercise the option and keep Kuminga for next season, preserving him as a valuable trade chip ahead of his free agency in 2027.

They could decline the option and attempt to sign him to a longer-term contract with a lower annual salary.

Or they could decline the option and part ways entirely, sacrificing a talented reserve who still possesses considerable upside.

The decision carries significant implications for a Hawks team still searching for roster stability after another disappointing postseason exit.

Former Warriors Lottery Pick Still Has Untapped Potential

The Warriors selected Kuminga with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, envisioning him as a long-term frontcourt building block alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

That vision never fully materialized.

Injuries, inconsistency and changing roles prevented Kuminga from developing into the two-way force Golden State hoped he would become.

Atlanta now faces a similarly difficult evaluation.

The Hawks see a 23-year-old former lottery pick with elite athleticism and scoring potential. They also see a player who has yet to establish himself as an indispensable rotation piece.

With the draft approaching and trade conversations already underway, Kuminga’s future appears to be one of Atlanta’s most consequential offseason decisions.