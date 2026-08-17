Atlanta Hawks Add Two-Time Champ In Blockbuster Jonathan Kuminga Trade Idea

The Atlanta Hawks have quickly turned into a feisty young team into one ready to make noise in the Eastern Conference, and based on recent trade rumors, restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga doesn’t appear to be part of the franchise’s plans going forward, with the wing linked to a move before the start of next season.

While Kuminga is technically still on the market, his arrival to another team would almost certainly come by way of a sign-and-trade, with the Hawks adding talent instead of losing him for nothing.

Though it’s been the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers mostly linked to the young forward, in a new Hawks trade idea, the franchise sends him to one of his top suitors over the past year while also adding a two-time NBA champion alongside the core of Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, C.J. McCollum, and the rest of the roster.

Atlanta Hawks Add Jrue Holiday In Massive Jonathan Kuminga Trade Idea

Writing for Sports Illustrated, Jackson Caudell and Rohan Raman outlined a massive Hawks trade idea that would see the team move on from Kuminga and a few other minor assets to land Jrue Holiday, the former All-Defensive guard currently on the Portland Trail Blazers.

Here is the Kuminga trade idea offered up by the two writers:

Atlanta Hawks receive: Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers receive: Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, Corey Kispert, Devin Carter, 2029 first-round pick swap (via ATL), 2027 second-round pick (via ATL), 2029 second-round pick (via ATL), and a 2027 first-round pick (from SAC, via SAS)

Sacramento Kings receive: Jonathan Kuminga (sign-and-trade on a three-year, $60 million deal), Buddy Hield, Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, Yang Hansen, Micah Potter, and a 2028 first-round pick (from Portland, via ORL)

This blockbuster trade idea swaps big names and huge assets across each of the three teams, but as the creators of the move wrote, for each of these squads, a roster shakeup might be necessary.

Why Atlanta Does This Deal

At least for Atlanta, moving away from Kuminga and getting a strong return package is the biggest reason why they’d be interested in a deal like this. The 23-year-old has value, but lacks a future with the Hawks. Sacramento has been interested in his services for a while, and if willing to take on his new contract, they, along with Portland, could work out a trade like this that sees everybody get what they want.

“The Hawks would get a veteran ball handler who also happens to be a high-level defender. While Jalen Johnson is one of the best passers in the NBA, especially for a big man, the Hawks don’t have a great passer when it comes to their guards,” the two wrote.

“Holiday could either start or come off the bench and would be a great addition for an Atlanta team that has prioritized adding strong perimeter defenders this offseason (Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins), while Holiday would be an upgrade over McCollum and Nickeil Alexander-Walker when it comes to passing.”

Currently, the Hawks don’t need more wing depth in the form of Kuminga. He had a decent half-season with the team this past year after being traded from the Golden State Warriors, but injuries and an overall lack of major impact are two reasons why Atlanta doesn’t want to bring him back on a new deal. Instead, moving him out to a team like the Kings, who’ve expressed long-term interest in his talent, is a better option for the franchise to explore.

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“The Kings have been talked about as a potential Kuminga suitor dating back to his time on Golden State, but things have been more quiet this time around,” the two wrote. “Sacramento is possibly going to be the worst team in the league, but they are in a bind financially and could look to shed some of their bigger contracts before the season if possible.”

If Atlanta could make this Kuminga trade idea work, it would add more money to the salary cap. Still, adding one of the most beloved veterans in the NBA to a team hoping to shock the league in the East this season could be the move that gets them over the hump, and at least gives their young roster a stronger chance to get some valuable playoff experience.

Kuminga’s future is not with the Hawks, and though the Lakers and Cavs remain in trade rumors for the forward, if the Kings and Trail Blazers can agree on a deal like this, Atlanta should seriously consider it.