Atlanta Hawks Make Decision on the Future of Quinn Snyder

The Atlanta Hawks made the playoffs this season after trading their franchise player. They made the decision to part ways with Trae Young, sending him to the Wizards. Even after that decision, Atlanta still made the playoffs this season.

In fact, the Hawks are still the only team to beat the New York Knicks in the postseason. They were able to win two games in the first round of the playoffs before eventually getting eliminated. Still, it was an impressive performance by a team no one expected to be good once that trade happened.

Now, the team has made a decision on the future of Quinn Snyder. They want him to keep being the man in charge.

Hawks Sign Quinn Snyder to a Contract Extension

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Hawks have signed Snyder to a contract extension. Under him, the Hawks finished the regular season 20-6. It’s clear that they are forming an identity with him as the head coach of the team. The roster around him is starting to do some of the same things his teams in Utah did.

Atlanta is now going to be a franchise that is built around multiple really good players. Nickeil Alexander-Walker was named as the Most Improved Player this season, and he is a very good two-way player. This year’s draft will also help, as they have the eighth pick.

Snyder has proven to be one of the best coaches in the NBA in his tenure. He gets the most out of his players, even when there isn’t a defined superstar on the roster. He will continue to do that over the next few years with the Hawks.

The length of the contract extension wasn’t immediately disclosed. Still, it stands to reason that Snyder will be with the organization for quite a while. He is clearly someone that the front office wants to keep around and build with. His players clearly respect him.

Atlanta has a Tough Road Ahead in the Eastern Conference

While signing Snyder to an extension is great, they have a tough road ahead to compete in the East. The East is suddenly much more formidable than it was this season. The Knicks are two games away from winning the title. Boston and Indiana will be better. Cleveland and Detroit aren’t going anywhere, either.

No one expects the Hawks to be a competitor next season, with every other team supposed to improve. Still, Atlanta thinks they can make the playoffs again and continue to improve as a young roster. It remains to be seen if they decide to re-sign CJ McCollum.

McCollum was the best player that the team had in the playoffs. He will likely be looking for one more big contract before he retires. This will be the time for him to do so.