Hawks Make Definitive Decision on CJ McCollum’s Future

The Atlanta Hawks were the only team to beat the Knicks multiple times in the playoffs. They had a 2-1 lead over New York in the first round before ultimately falling. They put up a good fight, even after trading their franchise player midway through the season.

CJ McCollum was the best player that Atlanta had in the postseason last year. He was brought in during the Trae Young trade. He ended up being the player that they leaned on during crunch time, and he was able to deliver. McCollum was supposed to be a free agent this summer.

Now, the Hawks have made the decision to bring them back.

Hawks Re-Sign CJ McCollum to One-Year Deal

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Hawks are bringing McCollum back on a one-year deal. The deal is worth $21 million. This will give Atlanta the opportunity to keep playing McCollum while some of their younger guys develop.

This deal also gives them the opportunity to use McCollum as a trade asset at the deadline since this is now an expiring contract. That will give them a chance to add a star player in the middle of the year, if they so choose. McCollum clearly enjoyed his time in Atlanta.

The Hawks have the assets to make a big trade right now, as well. After trading Young, they are looking for a new superstar to build the franchise around. Making a big trade now could give them a new face of the franchise. They certainly can start making calls.

Once he was traded to Atlanta, McCollum upped his game. He averaged 18.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game on 45.6 percent shooting. He also shot 35.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. In the playoffs, he was who they leaned on to close games, which he did well.

Atlanta has Started an Effective Rebuild

The Hawks have a lot of intriguing players on the roster heading into next season. Now that they have McCollum, they have a veteran leader who can help the young guys learn how to win. The Hawks do have a trade kicker on McCollum’s deal, so they might not look to move him.

That leaves him in charge of helping players such as Jonathan Kuminga and Zaccharie Risacher grow into good players. Kuminga has been the better player already, but Atlanta could possibly decide to trade Risacher this offseason. They still have hope he can turn into a star player, as well.

Atlanta will have a tougher time competing in the East next season. The Knicks are the defending champions, and Indiana, Boston, Cleveland, and Detroit will also be better. Keeping up with those teams is going to be tough for them to do, which is why they need a veteran player like McCollum.

Atlanta still has some money left over to spend, as well.