Trae Young Turns Heads With Reaction After Hawks Win NBA Draft Lottery

With the Atlanta Hawks winning the NBA draft lottery, fans are still waiting for Trae Young’s reaction to the team surprisingly securing the No. 1 pick. Young remained quiet on social media in the hours following the Hawks’ good fortune in the NBA lottery.

Young did take to social media after the Hawks landed the No. 1 pick, but the star simply posted photos celebrating Mother’s Day to his Instagram Story. The Hawks guard also remained quiet on X immediately following the team landing the top pick. There is still time for Young to react, but his initial silence is interesting given the ongoing trade rumors.

It is at least notable given Young and Dejounte Murray have both been the subject of NBA trade rumors. After the lottery, we often see current players react, especially when a team like the Hawks pulls off a major surprise. Murray reacted with a cryptic message of his own.

“NBA OFF SZN Bouts To Be Crazyyyyyy!!!! Lol 👀😅🍿,” Murray noted in a May 12, 2024 message on X following the NBA draft lottery.

Trae Young on His Future With the Atlanta Hawks: ‘I Want to Win’

.@TheTraeYoung gives honest take on his future via From the Point by Trae Young pic.twitter.com/851uk9OGVy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2024

After the season, Young emphasized that he loves Atlanta, but he also wants to win. On his podcast, Young did not sound convinced that the Hawks are on this same timeline.

“I think it means what it means,” Young said of his comments about the future on the May 5, 2024 episode of the “From the Point” podcast. “Everybody knows like obviously I want to be in Atlanta. When I was drafted that’s where I wanted to spend my whole career, but at the same time I want to win.

“So like, if we’re not on the same page and all wanting to win right now. I mean, there’s times teams want to take their time and be slow with winning and [the] process. And it’s just like, I’m not not there anymore. I want to win, and I’ve always been that way. So, I don’t feel like I have very much time to waste.”

Hawks Rumors: Atlanta Now Has Plenty of Trade Options

As for what the Hawks will do this offseason, the Atlanta front office now has even more options. The Hawks could stick with their current roster and add an immediate impact player with the No. 1 pick.

Atlanta could use the No. 1 pick as part of a trade package to land another veteran to play alongside Young and Murray. The Hawks have the option of pairing the top pick with Young or Murray in a trade package to try to land a different star player. Atlanta could also hit the reset button by keeping the pick and trading one or both of their current star players.

Hawks Rumors: Trae Young Continues to be the Subject of Trade Rumors

Young still has an additional three seasons on his lucrative five-year, $215 million contract. Back in April, Heavy Sports spoke with TNT analyst Taylor Rooks about the Hawks’ potential options this offseason. Rooks is an Atlanta native and longtime supporter of the Hawks.

“In terms of what they should do in the offseason, I am a big advocate of I want every player to get into the situation that works for them,” Rooks explained to Heavy Sports during an April 18 interview. “I think that if Trae and the Hawks end up having a conversation and they feel like, ‘Okay, this has not been working. We obviously had a great year [in 2021]. We went to the Eastern Conference Finals.’

“But I think that Hawks fans are trying to figure out what is the missing piece. Is it that piece is missing or is it that piece needs to be swapped?” Rooks added. “Whatever it is, I think that Hawks fans really took a liking to Dejounte. Dejounte was able to step up a lot when Trae was hurt. That team was able to click in a lot of ways.”