Atlanta Hawks Urged To Target New York Knicks Guard In Free Agency

The Atlanta Hawks surprised a lot of people this season when they finished sixth in the Eastern Conference despite trading Trae Young in January. The Hawks were the only team to beat the NBA champions New York Knicks twice during their playoff run.

Under coach Quin Snyder, the Hawks went 46-36 in the regular season. Jalen Johnson became an All-Star for the first time, leading Atlanta back to the playoffs for the first time since 2023.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the priority for the Hawks this offseason is to add a ball-handler and frontcourt depth.

Atlanta Hawks Urged To Target Knicks Guard

The New York Knicks have several key free agents this offseason, including Mitchell Robinson, Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and Jeremy Sochan. Jose Alvarado has a player option for next season and could opt out.

According to Rohan Roman of Sports Illustrated, the Atlanta Hawks should take a look at Jose Alvarado this summer if he becomes a free agent. Alvarado might not be a starter for the Hawks, but he’s the perfect backup point guard.

“Adding Alvarado gives the Hawks an edge that they didn’t have last season,” Roman wrote. “He ranks in the 88th percentile for AST EFG% – teammates made their shots 78% of the time when Alvarado passed it to them. He sets his team up for success and fights over screens, guards players who tower over him and goes after rebounds with a tenacity that bleeds into the team. “Those are the type of players that are becoming harder to find in the NBA. Even though he may never be an All-Star, the Hawks need more players who positively contribute to the culture and Alvarado fits that to a T.”

Alvarado has been one of the best backup guards in the NBA. He brings a lot of energy off the bench, making plays, being a pest on defense and just improving the team overall.

Is Jose Alvardo Opting Out of His Contract?

Jose Alvarado is on top of the world right now as an NBA champion for his hometown team, the New York Knicks.

Alvarado has a $4.5 million player option next season, and The Athletic’s John Hollinger predicted that he’ll opt out of his deal to become a free agent.

“Alvarado is a New Yorker who might give the Knicks a hometown discount, but he also has a $10.5 million BORD$ value and would presumably like to return on a better-paying contract than this one,” Hollinger wrote. “In fact, part of the reason New Orleans traded him was the presumption that he’d opt out and become a free agent this summer.”

With Knicks hovering below the second apron, their financial flexibility is limited this summer, especially with Mitchell Robinson’s impending free agency.

In 28 games for the Knicks in the regular season, Alvarado averaged 6.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals. He averaged 4.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in the playoffs.