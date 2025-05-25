Atlanta Hawks Trae Young Is the Superstar That Keeps Getting Robbed

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young is one of the league’s biggest playmakers in the league. Young can score on all three levels and he is an elite passer from his point guard position. Unfortunately, for Young, he was snubbed from the All-NBA team. As the NBA announced its 2024-2025 All-NBA teams, debates quickly erupted across the basketball world not over who made the cut, but who didn’t.

One of the things that didn’t help Young faith was Atlanta’s overall record as they finished the season 40-42 and ninth overall in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks lost in the play-in game against the Miami Heat to end their season.

“Not making the playoffs is a failure to me,” Young said.

Still, Young resume stacks up favorably against several guards who made the cut. While players like Cade Cunningham and Jalen Brunson had excellent seasons, their statistical output and team impact were comparable if not slightly less compelling in certain aspects than Young.

Young has been snubbed all year

Young not making the All-NBA team wasn’t surprising at all, as it wasn’t the first time he had been snubbed this season. Young didn’t make the all-star game initially, as he was selected as a replacement for Giannis Antetokounmpo. It was the second consecutive year he earned an all-star selection as an injury replacement. Young was also beaten out for the NBA Clutch Award, which was rewarded to New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.

Young was clutch all season for the Hawks as he had the highest Player Impact Estimate (PIE) amongst all Eastern Conference players who played in 35 clutch games (18.5) while leading the NBA in total clutch assists and free throws. He also ranked third in total clutch points and made three-pointers on the season.

For Young, the snub may serve as fuel. Known for his competitiveness and work ethic, he has often turned slights into motivation. If history is any indicator, expect him to come back even stronger, with next season already circled as a proving ground.

Young had a remarkable season

Many people consider this season to be one of the better seasons of Young career as he averaged 24.2 ppg. Young finished the 2024-2025 NBA regular season as the league’s assists leader averaging an astounding 11..6 assists per game. More than a statistical accolade, this achievement affirms his role as the engine behind Atlanta’s high-powered offense and one of the brightest basketball minds of his generation.

Young playmaking has always been ahead of its time. From his college days in Oklahoma to his emergence as Atlanta cornerstone, he’s showcased an elite ability to read defenses, manipulate coverages, and deliver passes that often seem one step ahead of everyone else on the court.

His chemistry with teammates like Dyson Daniel and Jalen Johnson was a key driver behind the Hawks’s improved offensive rating, which ranked among the top five in the league. Atlanta has several young players on team that will continue to grow with Young. The Hawks will be one of the upcoming young teams to watch in the NBA.