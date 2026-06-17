Zaccharie Risacher: It Was ‘Frustrating’ Being Benched by Hawks

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher admitted that it was “frustrating” being benched by head coach Quin Snyder this past season.

Risacher was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Hawks after they surprisingly won the draft lottery. In his first season in the NBA, he finished second in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting behind San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle.

But he took a big step back this year, and he was benched by Snyder late in the season.

After playing in 75 games as a rookie, including 73 starts, Risacher only played in 67 games this past season, with just 46 starts. His minutes went down from 24.6 in his rookie season to 22.4 in his sophomore year. He also took fewer shots per game and was far more ineffective overall.

Due to his tough year, Snyder benched him when the Hawks played the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs, and Risacher admits that was frustrating to deal with.

Zaccharie Risacher Frustrated About Being Benched by Hawks

Speaking to BeBasket in an interview following the conclusion of the NBA Finals, Risacher was asked about his dwindling playing time with Atlanta this year, and he couldn’t help but vent his frustration.

“It was a pretty frustrating season because the playing time I got just kept decreasing over time,” Risacher said.

The Frenchman also admitted to being confused about his relationship with Snyder, who recently signed a contract extension to remain as the Hawks’ head coach going forward.

“You start to feel it a little. It’s not as clear as I would have liked. I’ve learned that sometimes, even if you do everything right, things don’t always go your way. I’ve learned that the NBA is, first and foremost, a business,” Risacher said.

What Does the Future Hold for Zaccharie Risacher in Atlanta?

After hearing how Risacher truly feels about his benching this year, you have to wonder if he will be sticking around in Atlanta going forward.

Although it’s unfair to call him a bust, it’s safe to say the Hawks were looking for more out of him when they used the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Risacher. He may be disappointed in his playing time, but the team itself is obviously also disappointed in his lack of development.

It might be time for the Hawks to trade him and give him a fresh start on a different team.

Although Risacher’s trade value is likely at its lowest right now, there would surely be a team out there that would want to take a shot on a former No. 1 overall pick and see if they could rehabilitate him.

Teams like the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets that have cap room could send a draft pick to the Hawks and absorb Risacher’s contract onto their cap sheet with no consequence. They would then have him for the final two years of his rookie contract to see what he can do.

Because it’s clear that his time with the Hawks is running out, as this relationship just has not worked out for either side.