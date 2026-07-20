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Zaccharie Risacher Makes Heartfelt Post After Hawks-Mavericks Trade

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 29: Zaccharie Risacher #10 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after their 117-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers during the Emirates NBA Cup game at State Farm Arena on November 29, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Sunday, news came out that the Dallas Mavericks had acquired Zaccharie Risacher from the Atlanta Hawks.

Risacher is coming off his second season in the NBA.

He finished last year with averages of 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range in 67 games.

Mavs.com wrote: “The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have acquired former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher and a top-55 protected 2027 second-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks as part of a three-team trade also involving the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the deal, the Mavericks sent guard Ryan Nembhard to the Hawks and a 2027 second-round pick (via Chicago) to the Thunder.”

Zaccharie Risacher Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyZaccharie Risacher (R) Shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) after being drafted first overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks during the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 26, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Following the trade, Risacher made a heartfelt post to Instagram on Monday.

He wrote: “When I got drafted, I didn’t know what to expect. I was in a new country, playing at the highest level, and Atlanta opened the door for me, as a place to call home. Some nights were everything I dreamed of. Others were harder than I ever imagined. Each of them has helped me grow as a player, and as a person. I’m grateful for that. To the Hawks organization, to the team that became family, and to the fans who kept showing up 🤍 thank you. You’ll always be part of my story. Time for the next chapter.”

Risacher was the first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

He had spent both of his seasons in the NBA with the Hawks.

At just 21, Risacher is a very intriguing addition to Cooper Flagg and the Mavs.

GettyZaccharie Risacher #10 of the Atlanta Hawks dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter at State Farm Arena on March 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Looking At The Hawks

The Hawks are coming off a year where they were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.

They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Looking At The Mavs

The Mavs are coming off a season where they dealt with a lot of injuries.

They missed the playoffs after going 26-56 (and finishing as the 12th seed in the Western Conference).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Zaccharie Risacher Makes Heartfelt Post After Hawks-Mavericks Trade

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