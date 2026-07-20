Zaccharie Risacher Makes Heartfelt Post After Hawks-Mavericks Trade

On Sunday, news came out that the Dallas Mavericks had acquired Zaccharie Risacher from the Atlanta Hawks.

Risacher is coming off his second season in the NBA.

He finished last year with averages of 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range in 67 games.

Mavs.com wrote: “The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have acquired former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher and a top-55 protected 2027 second-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks as part of a three-team trade also involving the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the deal, the Mavericks sent guard Ryan Nembhard to the Hawks and a 2027 second-round pick (via Chicago) to the Thunder.”

Zaccharie Risacher Makes Heartfelt Post

Following the trade, Risacher made a heartfelt post to Instagram on Monday.

He wrote: “When I got drafted, I didn’t know what to expect. I was in a new country, playing at the highest level, and Atlanta opened the door for me, as a place to call home. Some nights were everything I dreamed of. Others were harder than I ever imagined. Each of them has helped me grow as a player, and as a person. I’m grateful for that. To the Hawks organization, to the team that became family, and to the fans who kept showing up 🤍 thank you. You’ll always be part of my story. Time for the next chapter.”

Risacher was the first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

He had spent both of his seasons in the NBA with the Hawks.

At just 21, Risacher is a very intriguing addition to Cooper Flagg and the Mavs.

Looking At The Hawks

The Hawks are coming off a year where they were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.

They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Looking At The Mavs

The Mavs are coming off a season where they dealt with a lot of injuries.

They missed the playoffs after going 26-56 (and finishing as the 12th seed in the Western Conference).