2-For-1 Trade Idea Lands $221 Million Guard With Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics need some additional depth at the point guard position. Trading away Anfernee Simons at the Feb. 5 trade deadline proved to be costly during the postseason, when Boston needed an extra scoring punch.

Ideally, the Celtics need a guard who fits with the team’s current timeline and is a proven All-Star, or near All-Star-level talent. With that in mind, Jeff Clark of CelticsBlog has proposed a trade that would land De’Aaron Fox with the Celtics.

The trade looks like this:

Boston Celtics Get: De’Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs Get: Derrick White and Sam Hauser.

“Fox is an elite slasher that uses his speed to blow by point of attack defenders and bend the court to himself,” Clark reasoned. “The more that Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle emerge, the less they’d need Fox at point guard. White provides them with elite role player energy and would fit in seamlessly. It would also be a chance for him to “go home” to where his career started. Hauser’s value as a cost-effective shooter is obvious.”

Another plus of trading for Fox would be that he’s under contract for the next four years. He’s entering into the first season of a $221.7 million deal, where he will earn $45.9 million for the 2026-27 campaign.

Adding Fox Would Give The Celtics A Big Three

Clark’s trade proposal is simply an idea. There’s no reporting that links Fox with the Celtics, nor is there any reported interest from either side. However, if a deal for the speedster guard were to emerge, Brad Stevens would be constructing a new big three in Boston.

Between Fox, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the Celtics would have an elite trio. The problem with constructing a big three, however, is that it usually hamstrings teams from rounding out the roster with genuine depth pieces. Instead, franchises become reliant on their top three guys, which can be problematic should injuries arise or fatigue set in.

Nevertheless, Fox would certainly solve a need at the guard position. His speed and multi-level scoring would give Boston a new dimension on offense. Of course, Mazzulla would need to be willing to adjust the team’s system if the Celtics wanted to get the best out of Fox.

Trading Derrick White Would Be Tough

White has become a fan-favorite since being traded to Boston in 2021. He’s won a championship with the team and become one of the best connectors in the league. Fans love him, and he’s a vital part of the rotation.

However, White struggled this past season. His shooting averages dipped, leading to a career-worst 48.9 Effective Field Goal percentage. White is entering into the second year of a $118 million deal. If Stevens believes that we’re seeing the first signs of age-related regression, he may choose to cash in on the fan favorite sooner, rather than later.

Should White be floated in trade talks, a return to the Spurs could make sense. He would fit perfectly as their sixth man and could provide veteran leadership on his former team.

Of course, this is all theoretical, but that doesn’t mean a deal couldn’t make sense for both sides.