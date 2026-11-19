If there’s one area the Boston Celtics are short on depth, it’s ball-handling. Joe Mazzulla’s team could certainly do with another player who can get into the paint and create for themselves and others.

Boston did add Mike Conley to its roster earlier this summer; however, he’s taken on a more veteran role and isn’t expected to see the court too often. With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale has tabbed Scottie Pippen Jr. as a potential trade target later in the season.

“Scotty Pippen provides ball-handling, playmaking and defense on the cheap. He is owed under $5.5 million combined over the next two seasons (2027-28 club option) and would spare Boston from overtaxing George, Derrick White or one of the younger wings from too much on-ball work,” Favale wrote. “Pippen’s place in Memphis’ pecking order is shaky even when he’s available as well.”

Pippen Jr. isn’t a star-level name, but in truth, that should work well for the Celtics. Stevens has spent the past 18 months constructing an interchangeable roster, where there’s limited drop-off as guys go to the bench.

Furthermore, Pippen Jr’s contract is cheap enough that the Celtics should have no problem matching salaries in a trade. Boston has multiple players on smaller deals. Whether Boston would view Pippen as an upgrade over the talent already on the roster is a totally different question entirely.

Pippen Jr. Could Play A Deep Bench Role

The other upside with adding a talent like Pippen Jr. is that Boston wouldn’t need him to play every game. Boston could keep the current rotation intact, but with the knowledge that there’s another penetrator on the bench if they’re struggling to get paint touches.

Mazzulla builds part of his offensive system around getting into the paint, forcing rotations and spraying the ball out to open shooters on the perimeter.

Adding a cost-controlled talent that can fill that type of role would likely be appealing to the front office.

The harder part, of course, is projecting who, or what, the Celtics would need to give up to get a deal over the line.

Celtics Could Stand Pat

Given how well the Celtics have started the season, there’s also a chance Brad Stevens chooses to stand pat. Stevens has spent the past 18 months positioning Boston to cleanse the repeater tax. As such, he could wait until the summer before starting to take swings at juicing the roster.

Should Stevens opt to wait it out, the most likely use of the 15th and final roster spot will be converting Devin Carter’s contract. Like Pippen, Carter can handle the rock, penetrate the defense and create for himself and others. Carter is also a former lottery pick with NBA experience.

In recent years, Stevens has followed this blueprint. He leaves a roster spot open and converts someone from a two-way contract onto a full-scale NBA deal, giving the coaching staff an opportunity to get a closer look at them.

Carter plugs as gap in the Celtics roster, and Stevens would save some trade assets in the process. In truth, this is the most likely path we see the Celtics take.