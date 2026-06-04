3-Team Trade Proposal Sends Celtics’ Jaylen Brown To Hawks

Boston Celtics fans can’t escape the trade rumors surrounding Jaylen Brown. The explosive forward’s name has been floated in trade chatter ever since the Celtics crashed out of the NBA playoffs in the opening round.

Of course, the most logical trade being discussed is swapping Brown for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former MVP may or may not be available on the trade market this summer. However, should the Bucks trade Giannis, they will likely enter a rebuild, thus giving them little need for a 29-year-old former Finals MVP in the middle of his prime.

That’s why, should Brown be traded as part of a move to acquire Giannis, the deal will likely involve a third team. With that in mind, Bailey Bassett of ClutchPoints has proposed a deal that would not only land Giannis in Boston, but also send Brown to his hometown team, the Atlanta Hawks.

The proposed trade looks like this:

Celtics Get: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Hawks Get: Jaylen Brown

Bucks Get: Onyeka Okongwu, Buddy Hield, Zaccharie Risacher, Corey Kispert, one first-round pick from the Celtics, two first-round picks from the Hawks

“The Celtics, meanwhile, would have to add a first-round pick on top of Brown to upgrade to Antetokounmpo,” Bassett wrote. “The two-time MVP and former Defensive Player of the Year is still one of the best players in the league.”

Bassett continued.

“The Celtics don’t need to make a desperation move this offseason. After all, they exceeded expectations during a season that was supposed to be a gap year because of Tatum’s Achilles injury. If Antetokounmpo is on the table, though, the Celtics would have to consider this trade.”

Giannis Is ‘Intrigued’ By The Boston Celtics

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Giannis hasn’t ruled out a move to the Celtics. In fact, their depth and ability to acquire him without gutting their roster could play in their favor.

“And then there’s the question of how Antetokounmpo sees the Celtics situation,” Amick reported. “That might matter more than anything else. While league sources have long maintained that he’s interested in joining the Heat.”

Amick continued.

“There are also indications that he’s very intrigued with the prospect of joining a Celtics team that, by any objective measure, is deeper and more dynamic than Miami’s and could thus remain more competitive after a blockbuster deal. And again, Antetokounmpo’s focus on getting back to title contention should not be overlooked.”

Of course, the Celtics are unlikely to be viewed as a frontrunner in the Giannis sweepstakes. After all, the Miami Heat will undoubtedly do everything they can to pair Giannis with Bam Adebayo.

Celtics Could Stick With Jaylen Brown

It’s also worth noting that the Celtics haven’t indicated a willingness to trade Brown. Nor has Brown indicated a desire to leave Boston. In fact, he’s coming off the best season of his career, and has multiple years left on his supermax contract.

Furthermore, Brown will become eligible for a two-year $141.9 million contract extension later this summer. So, should Giannis be traded elsewhere, or opt to stay in Milwaukee, the Celtics will likely stick with their star duo of Brown and Jayson Tatum.

At that point, Brad Stevens’ focus should be on improving the roster around them. That starts with adding a new point guard and starting-level big man.