3 Toughest Stretches On The Celtics’ Upcoming Schedule

On Thursday, August 13, Boston Celtics fans got their first glimpse of the upcoming schedule for the 2026-27 NBA season.

As always, the schedule will ensure the Celtics face some tough stretches, including 16 back-to-backs and a six-game road swing. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the three toughest segments of Boston’s upcoming season.

Celtics Face A Brutal November

The Celtics are being dropped straight into the thick of it this season. They will open up against the Detroit Pistons on October 20 and face the New York Knicks just days later. That means the three teams that finished at the top of the Eastern Conference last season will all face off within the first week of the new campaign.

The Celtics will then get a slight reprieve to end October before running the gauntlet throughout November. Boston will play 12 road games in the first full month of the season, including a back-to-back to open the month, where the Celtics will travel to Orlando and then Houston.

November looks brutal. 10 games in 15 days to close the month. 12 of 16 games on the road. Then the 5-game West Coast swing to start the year is another kicker… https://t.co/6fUZK9xYvH — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) August 13, 2026

During November, Boston will play the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks on the road.

To make life even harder, between the 15th and 30th of November, Boston will play 10 games. Joe Mazzulla’s team will have very little time to rest with three back-to-backs in that stretch. Only one of those three will be at home, too.

February Will Test Celtics’ Roster

If the Celtics are sitting near the top of the Eastern Conference by February, we’ll get a good feel for how close they are to being a genuine contender by the end of that month.

In a 28-day span, the Celtics will face the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves (twice), Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.

That’s a gauntlet of elite teams that will primarily be heading into the new season believing they can win a championship. Sprinkled elsewhere in the months will be potential trap games against the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets.

Keep a close eye on how the Celtics do throughout February. That month will tell us a lot about what the team needs to focus on down the stretch and heading into next summer.

Celtics Will Fight For Seeding In March

March will offer a different type of narrative. The Celtics will face every major player in the Eastern Conference, some of them for the last time in the regular season.

Depending on how open the East is by that point, March could become a battleground for teams fighting to finish as the top three or four seeds in the East.

Boston will face the 76ers, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat that month. Sprinkled elsewhere will be the Spurs and Thunder, just to give the Celtics some additional hurdles to cover.

March will also throw three back-to-backs at Mazzulla’s team. One of those will be a home stand, another on the road, and the third will be one of each.

There’s no such thing as an easy schedule in the NBA. Nevertheless, the Celtics look especially difficult this season. It will be interesting to see how Mazzulla and his coaching staff navigate everything, and who can step up and have a breakout campaign.