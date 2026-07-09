Celtics Prepared to Push for $67 Million Payton Pritchard Decision

Amid what has been a monumental offseason for the Boston Celtics, the team is still facing a significant decision in the near future–though the decision is likely to come not from the team but from the guy many feel could be a breakout player after the shocking trade that sent Jaylen Brown to the Sixers. That player is Payton Pritchard.

Already, we have seen Pritchard come up with a career year that could well qualify as a breakout campaign. He won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2024-25, and followed that up with a year in which he started 50 out of 79 games, and averaged 17.0 points with 5.1 assists, both of which were career highs. His blossoming in the past two seasons is one thing that is being counted on to take some sting out of Brown’s departure.

But Pritchard is a bit of an anomaly–he’s probably the best value contract in the NBA at this point, entering the third year of a four-year, $30 million deal, at a time when players who post his numbers typically get $30 million annually. The catch for the Celtics: Pritchard will soon be in position to change that.

Payton Pritchard to Get Contract Offer From Celtics

On October 1, Pritchard becomes eligible for an extension of up to three years. Because his current contract is low, the deal would be based on a CBA provision that allows a team to pay a player 140% of what is estimated to be the average NBA salary at the end of his contract, and while it can’t be said for sure where that number will land, a $67 million total extension is about where the Celtics’ offer would be.

And around the league, there seems to be a “no-doubt” consensus that the Celtics will offer the deal to Pritchard. ESPN insider Brian Windhorst brought up the near certainty of a Pritchard offer on Thursday.

Per the Celtics Confidential Twitter/X account, “Payton Pritchard becomes eligible for an extension on October 1. @WindhorstESPN believes the Celtics might look to extend Pritchard before the season because he’s about to have a big year.”

Celtics Can Offer $67 Million

This has been an issue of ongoing speculation around the Celtics for some time. The problem with three years and $67 million is that it might still leave Pritchard as underpaid.

But the Celtics would very much like to get him locked up in that new deal, and he might be willing to accept it on the basis of the security it provides going forward–the deal would be guaranteed, even if Pritchard is injured.

Pritchard has given no indication that he would want to play anywhere but Boston, though it should be pointed out that his deal is set up for free agency in 2028, which happens to be when his hometown Seattle team could be back in business in NBA expansion.

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Payton Pritchard Could Wait on a Deal

So this could wind up being a Pritchard decision more than a Celtics decision. It’s notable that Pritchard’s extension would not kick in until Paul George’s contract was either traded or set to come off the books entirely, helping the team absorb the hit of Pritchard’s raise.

In the spring, one league executive told Heavy Sports that Pritchard could do much better by waiting for free agency.

Said the exec: “He is probably wise to wait on any extension he is going get offered from the Celtics. He probably wants to stay, he is such a perfect fit for their personnel and he does not seem like a guy who is out there wanting more shots, more minutes, more touches. He knows his role.

“But look, everything is going up in two years–salary cap, tax line. There will be more money, there will be more free-agent money, too. So if you’re Pritchard, why would you sign with the Celtics now? Play hardball. Whatever money they offer now is going to be there later. Security and injury, those are good reasons to take the money. He can make more though, by waiting. And there is only the slimmest chance he would make less.”