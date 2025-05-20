Al Horford Finally Speaks on His Celtics Future

After the Boston Celtics were eliminated in a 38-point blowout at the hands of the New York Knicks, veteran forward Al Horford stood at the podium at the Auerbach Center—tired, thoughtful, and not quite ready to think about what’s next.

“It’s just too soon to talk about that stuff,” Horford said. “I’ll take some time here with my wife, with my kids. There’s still a lot for me to process, just feeling everything out from last night.”

— via Justin Turpin

At 38 years old, Horford has seen it all in the league. But even for someone with his level of experience, the Celtics’ abrupt end to their title defense wasn’t easy to swallow.

Al Horford says it’s too soon to talk about his future. Says he is going to take some time with his family. pic.twitter.com/C3HPOn2KdG — Justin Turpin (@JustinmTurpin) May 17, 2025

Celtics’ Veteran Anchor Steps Up in Playoffs

Horford quietly held his own this postseason, stepping up when Boston needed stability most. With Kristaps Porzingis ailing and Jayson Tatum going down with an Achilles rupture mid-series, it was Horford who stepped in as the Celtics’ steadying force.

He averaged 8 points per game on 47.2% shooting from the floor and 40% from deep—an uptick from his regular season efficiency. He started all but two playoff games and led by example, proving once again why he remains one of the most trusted voices in the locker room.

Playoff Al is definitely my favorite Al Horford 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ue6YV2G7pf — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) April 25, 2025

More Than a Box Score Guy

Inside Boston’s locker room, Horford’s impact goes far beyond what the stat sheet shows. Payton Pritchard summed it up best:

“You can’t replace Al. His locker room presence alone is just crucial. He’s just a leader.”

— via Justin Turpin on X

Luke Kornet called him the best teammate he’s ever had. Younger players like Sam Hauser look up to Horford not just as a basketball mentor, but as a model of how to carry yourself through the grind of an NBA season.

Horford signed a two-year, $20 million extension in 2022—one that just expired. Now, with Boston staring down a potentially transformative offseason, his decision looms large. Tatum’s injury changes the landscape. So does the Celtics’ ballooning payroll, which could hit record levels depending on what happens with Jrue Holiday and others.

Payton Pritchard on the void losing Al Horford would leave: “Man, you can’t replace Al. I definitely hope we get that figured out. His locker room presence is crucial, then just having him on the court … He’s just a leader. We definitely need him back.” pic.twitter.com/HPG4gC8XYk — Justin Turpin (@JustinmTurpin) May 17, 2025

What Horford’s Decision Means for Celtics

When asked if retirement was on his mind, Horford didn’t say yes, but he didn’t say no either.

“It’s not even been a day,” he said, clearly still processing the loss.

— via Justin Turpin on X

Boston’s offseason strategy could hinge on Horford’s call. If he returns, the Celtics retain not just a key contributor, but one of the most respected leaders in the league. If he walks away, the team will have a major gap to fill—on and off the court.

The good news? Everyone inside the Celtics locker room wants him back. “We definitely need him back,” Pritchard said.

Boston hopes the man they call “Big Al” isn’t quite ready to walk away.