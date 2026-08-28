Boston Celtics Could Strike Gold With Son of Three-Time NBA All-Star

With the 2026 draft cycle firmly in the rearview mirror, attention is already beginning to shift toward the 2027 class, with the Boston Celtics once again among the teams worth keeping an eye on.

The Celtics are already being projected to operate in familiar territory toward the end of the first round of the 2027 NBA Draft.

Boston selected Baylor Scheierman with the No. 30 pick in 2024, followed by Hugo Gonzalez at No. 28 in 2025 and Chris Cenac Jr. at No. 27 in 2026.

Early projections suggest the Celtics could find themselves in a similar position once again next year, potentially giving the front office another opportunity to add young talent to its developmental pipeline.

Boston Celtics Could Have Intriguing Guard in 2027 Draft Range

Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman has projected the Celtics to hold the No. 27 pick in next year’s draft.

In his latest draft big board featuring the top 100 prospects, Wasserman placed several intriguing players within Boston’s potential range. One name that stands out is USC guard Alijah Arenas.

Arenas already carries a notable basketball pedigree. He is the son of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, whose professional career spanned from 2001 to 2013.

“Alijah Arenas’ advanced ball-handling, shot-creation and shotmaking skill was very evident during his freshman year,” Wasserman previously wrote. “Given his late start and injuries, scouts have sounded willing to give him a pass for the 21.3 percent three-point shooting, 40.5 percent two-point finishing and 32 turnovers to 23 assists. The bar is higher now.”

“Better decision-making and more second-year feel should lead to sharper execution on drives and jumpers. And based on his size, movement, repertoire and genes, it will become easy for scouts to picture an NBA-level scorer if he starts converting more consistently.”

Arenas did not make his college debut for the Trojans until January 2026 after suffering a torn meniscus that required surgery and sidelined him for several months.

He eventually made 14 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and nearly one steal per game.

His efficiency left plenty of room for improvement, with Arenas shooting 34.1% from the field and just 21.3% from three-point range. However, his disrupted preparation and delayed start provided important context for those numbers.

Arenas Has Chance to Transform Draft Stock at USC

Despite the injury-riddled beginning to his college career, some outlets still projected Arenas as a potential late first-round selection in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The 19-year-old ultimately withdrew his name from consideration and elected to return to USC for his sophomore season.

That decision gives Arenas an opportunity to significantly improve his standing during the 2026-27 campaign. A healthy and consistent season could quickly push his name higher up draft boards as the 2027 cycle develops.

Although Arenas showed flashes during his freshman campaign, circumstances were far from ideal. After returning from a lengthy injury absence, he was immediately asked to shoulder a significant role against a demanding Big Ten schedule and understandably experienced some growing pains.

247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein previously highlighted Arenas’ long-term ceiling, noting that “he is a glaring talent in the midst of a late growth spurt and has significant long-term potential.”

There were still several performances that demonstrated why Arenas remains such an intriguing prospect.

He scored at least 20 points on four occasions last season, highlighted by a 29-point outburst in a March victory over Indiana. Arenas knocked down three shots from beyond the arc in that performance while adding six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block.

His defensive potential also began to emerge. Arenas recorded a career-high three steals against Ohio State and accumulated seven steals across a four-game stretch.

Combined with his 7-foot wingspan, those flashes provide another intriguing dimension to a prospect already known primarily for his shot creation and scoring ability.

It remains extremely early in the 2027 draft cycle, and Arenas’ stock could rise or fall considerably throughout his sophomore season at USC.

If his efficiency catches up with his physical tools and natural scoring ability, he could quickly become one of the more interesting names for the Boston Celtics to monitor as next year’s draft approaches.