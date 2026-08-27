Celtics Two-Way Standout Handed Good News Ahead of Training Camp

Boston Celtics two-way big man Amari Williams has officially earned a place on Great Britain’s senior roster ahead of the upcoming EuroBasket 2029 Pre-Qualifiers window.

Williams made it through training camp before his place on the final roster was confirmed on Wednesday, August 26.

Great Britain will travel to Fribourg to face Switzerland on Thursday, August 27, before returning home to take on Slovakia in Newcastle on Sunday, August 30.

For the Nottingham-born forward-center, the call-up represents a long-awaited return to international basketball after previously representing his country at the under-16, under-18, and under-20 levels.

Boston Celtics Big Man Set for Long-Awaited Great Britain Debut

Williams’ last appearance within the Great Britain setup came seven years ago. Now, after successfully navigating training camp, the 24-year-old is preparing for his first taste of senior international basketball.

“Making my Great Britain senior debut means a lot to me,” Williams said ahead of the games. “Just cause it’s been a long time coming and it’s something that I’ve always looked forward to.”

“I was just excited, especially since I haven’t done it since seven years ago and the guys on the team, the same way I have never played with them for the past however long in my life. So to be able to regroup with those group of guys and just be able to play on home soil was something I couldn’t shy away from.”

Williams will also have a familiar face alongside him, with former Celtics forward Tosan Evbuomwan earning a place on the Great Britain roster.

The 25-year-old briefly passed through Boston’s developmental system last season after joining the Maine Celtics in January following his release from a two-way contract with the New York Knicks.

Evbuomwan quickly made his mark, averaging 19.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.5 steals across nine appearances before earning another NBA opportunity with the Charlotte Hornets.

He played a starring role as the Greensboro Swarm captured the 2026 G League championship, earning Finals MVP honors in the process.

He has since taken his career to Europe, signing with EuroLeague powerhouse FC Barcelona this offseason.

Amari Williams Continues Encouraging Rise With Boston

The international opportunity provides another significant step for Williams as he prepares for only his second season in professional basketball.

Boston took a chance on the British big man with the No. 46 overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, initially bringing him into the organization on a two-way contract.

After showing enough promise during his early opportunities, the Celtics rewarded him with a two-year, $2.7 million standard NBA contract in February, offering an early indication of how highly the organization regarded his development.

His contractual situation changed again this summer. Boston declined Williams’ team option but retained him on a new two-way deal, keeping the 6-foot-11 center within the organization while preserving a pathway between the NBA and G League.

Much of Williams’ case for a continued opportunity was built during an impressive rookie campaign in Maine. He developed into a consistent interior presence across 28 G League appearances, producing 15.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game on 59.6% shooting.

Williams accumulated 305 rebounds and 49 blocks, finishing 16th and 20th across the G League in those respective categories despite playing fewer minutes than many of the names above him.

The former second-round pick dished out 139 assists, the second-highest total among G League centers, demonstrating an ability to create for teammates and operate as an offensive hub from the frontcourt.

Williams then carried some of that progress into Summer League. Across four appearances for Boston, he averaged 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.2 blocks while converting 54.4% of his attempts from the field.

His standout performance came in Boston’s opening game, where Williams produced 23 points and 13 rebounds against the Toronto Raptors.