Celtics Two-Way Standout Lands Major Opportunity Ahead of New Season

Boston Celtics two-way big man Amari Williams has been named to the Great Britain senior national team for the first time.

Williams will link up with Team GB ahead of the upcoming EuroBasket 2029 Pre-Qualifiers window, marking his return to the international stage after a lengthy absence.

Born in Nottingham, England, the 24-year-old previously represented Great Britain at the under-16, under-18, and under-20 levels.

His latest selection now puts Williams in line to make his senior international debut, seven years after his last appearance within the national team setup.

Boston Celtics Big Man Excited for Long-Awaited Team GB Return

Williams and Great Britain will first travel to face Switzerland before returning home for a matchup with Slovakia in Newcastle, England, on August 30.

“When I realised this summer I would have the opportunity to join the programme I was very excited,” the Celtics forward-center said. “I haven’t been able to play for the National Team for seven years so to be able to come back and meet everybody and see guys I grew up playing with is going to be very exciting.”

“I’ve wanted to be involved throughout that time, but the timing has never fallen right to allow that to happen until now. I’ve got a lot of close friends on the roster so I’m excited to reconnect with them and compete for our country together.”

Williams is not the only player with recent Celtics ties to receive a first senior call-up.

Tosan Evbuomwan was also recently named to the Great Britain senior team after signing with EuroLeague giant FC Barcelona this offseason.

The 25-year-old spent part of the 2025-26 season with Boston’s G League affiliate in Maine after joining the Celtics organization in January following his release from a two-way contract with the New York Knicks.

Evbuomwan made nine appearances for Maine, averaging 19.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.5 steals before earning another NBA opportunity on a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

He went on to help the Greensboro Swarm, Charlotte’s G League affiliate, win the 2026 championship while earning Finals MVP honors.

Amari Williams Continues Encouraging Celtics Development

Williams’ first senior international opportunity comes as he continues to make significant strides within the Celtics organization.

After Boston selected him with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Williams initially signed a two-way contract ahead of his rookie season before earning a two-year, $2.7 million standard NBA deal in February.

The promotion reflected the Celtics’ belief in his long-term potential after he produced several encouraging performances when called upon at the NBA level.

This offseason, Boston declined his team option before bringing him back on a new two-way contract, allowing Williams to continue his development while remaining closely integrated with the NBA roster.

The 6-foot-11 center spent much of last season with the Maine Celtics, where he established himself as one of the G League’s most productive big men.

Across 28 appearances, Williams averaged 15.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.7 blocks while shooting an efficient 59.6% from the field.

He finished 16th in the G League with 305 total rebounds and ranked 20th with 49 blocks despite playing fewer minutes than many of the players ahead of him.

Perhaps even more impressive was his playmaking.

Williams recorded 139 assists, the second-most among all G League centers, showcasing a passing ability that separates him from more traditional interior big men.

For a second-round pick entering only his second professional season, Williams’ development continues to trend in the right direction.

His first taste of senior international basketball should now provide another valuable opportunity to gain experience and further develop his game before returning to the Boston Celtics.