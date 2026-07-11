Celtics Two-Way Standout Flashes Upside in Summer League Opener

The Boston Celtics opened their 2026 NBA Summer League campaign with an 83-80 overtime victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

While much of the pregame attention centered on first-round pick Chris Cenac Jr. making his debut, it was a familiar face who stole the show by the final buzzer.

Two-way center Amari Williams dominated both ends of the floor, finishing with a team-high 23 points and 13 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass, to lead Boston to victory.

Boston Celtics Two-Way Center Leads the Way in Summer League Opener

Williams produced a solid all-around performance in 29 minutes, shooting an efficient 7-of-9 from the field and 5-of-8 from the free-throw line while adding two assists and two blocks.

He also posted a plus-nine plus-minus, the second-best mark on the team, underlining his impact on both ends of the floor.

Fellow 2025 draft pick Hugo González flirted with a triple-double despite enduring a difficult shooting night.

The 20-year-old made just three of his 16 field-goal attempts and connected on only one of his nine shots from beyond the arc. Even so, he still influenced the game by grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out eight assists.

Meanwhile, 2026 first-round selection Cenac Jr. also struggled to find his rhythm offensively, finishing with 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting. He did, however, knock down two of his four three-point attempts while collecting 10 rebounds to complete a double-double.

Five of those rebounds came on the offensive glass, and the rookie also recorded four blocks, offering an encouraging glimpse of his defensive upside.

The contest remained tightly contested throughout, featuring 12 lead changes overall, including eight during a dramatic fourth quarter before Boston eventually prevailed in overtime.

The Celtics will return to action on Sunday when they face the Charlotte Hornets.

For Williams, it was another statement performance as he continues to strengthen his standing within the organization.

Williams Continuing to Build Momentum in Boston

After being selected with the 46th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Williams initially signed a two-way contract before earning a two-year, $2.7 million standard NBA deal in February.

The promotion reflected the Celtics’ belief in his long-term potential after he showed a handful of encouraging moments when called upon at the NBA level.

This offseason, Boston declined his team option before bringing him back on a new two-way contract, a move that allows Williams to continue developing while remaining closely integrated with the NBA roster.

The 6-foot-11 center spent much of last season with the Maine Celtics, where he established himself as one of the G League’s most productive big men.

Across 28 games, Williams averaged 15.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.7 blocks while shooting an efficient 59.6% from the field.

He finished 16th in the G League with 305 total rebounds and ranked 20th in blocked shots with 49 despite playing fewer minutes than many of the players ahead of him.

Perhaps even more impressive was his playmaking. Williams’ 139 assists ranked second among all G League centers, highlighting a passing ability that separates him from more traditional interior bigs.

Like most young centers splitting time between the NBA and G League, Williams experienced expected growing pains while adapting to different systems and styles of play.

Even so, he consistently flashed significant upside, with Maine head coach Phil Pressey describing him as a “monster” and a “beast” while adding that he has “high upside.”

For a second-round pick, Williams’ development continues to trend in the right direction.

If he carries this momentum through Summer League and into his second professional season, he could quickly establish himself as an important piece of the Boston Celtics’ long-term plans.