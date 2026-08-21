Celtics Two-Way Standout Nears Major Opportunity Ahead of Training Camp

For Boston Celtics two-way big man Amari Williams, his second NBA offseason has brought an opportunity that extends well beyond preparing for his sophomore campaign.

The 24-year-old has been called up to the Great Britain senior national team for the first time ahead of the upcoming EuroBasket 2029 Pre-Qualifiers window.

It marks a long-awaited return to international basketball for the Nottingham-born center, who previously represented Great Britain at the under-16, under-18, and under-20 levels.

Seven years after his last appearance in the national setup, Williams is now preparing to make his senior debut.

Boston Celtics Big Man Prepares for Long-Awaited Great Britain Debut

Williams is currently in training camp with Team GB ahead of two important games to close out August.

Great Britain will travel to Fribourg to face Switzerland on Thursday, August 27, before returning home for a matchup against Slovakia in Newcastle on Sunday, August 30.

“Making my Great Britain senior debut means a lot to me,” Williams said ahead of the games. “Just cause it’s been a long time coming and it’s something that I’ve always looked forward to.”

“I was just excited, especially since I haven’t done it since seven years ago and the guys on the team, the same way I have never played with them for the past however long in my life. So to be able to regroup with those group of guys and just be able to play on home soil was something I couldn’t shy away from.”

Williams is not the only player with recent ties to the Celtics organization to receive a first senior call-up.

Tosan Evbuomwan has also been named to the Great Britain squad after signing with EuroLeague giant FC Barcelona this offseason.

The 25-year-old briefly played within Boston’s developmental system last season. He joined the Maine Celtics in January after being released from his two-way contract with the New York Knicks.

Across nine appearances in Maine, Evbuomwan averaged 19.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.5 steals before earning another NBA opportunity with the Charlotte Hornets.

He later played a starring role for the Greensboro Swarm, helping Charlotte’s G League affiliate capture the 2026 championship while earning Finals MVP honors.

Amari Williams Continues Impressive Rise With Celtics

Williams’ first opportunity at the senior international level arrives at an important stage of his development with Boston.

The Celtics selected the 6-foot-11 center with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft before signing him to a two-way contract for his rookie campaign.

Williams quickly earned greater responsibility. Boston converted him to a two-year, $2.7 million standard NBA contract in February after several encouraging appearances at the NBA level.

The Celtics declined his team option this offseason before bringing him back on a new two-way deal, giving Williams another opportunity to develop between Boston and Maine.

It was in the G League where Williams made perhaps his biggest impression as a rookie.

Across 28 appearances for Maine, he averaged 15.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.7 blocks while shooting an efficient 59.6% from the field.

Williams finished 16th across the G League with 305 rebounds and 20th with 49 blocks despite logging fewer minutes than many of the players ahead of him.

His passing also provided an intriguing point of difference. Williams recorded 139 assists, the second-most among G League centers, highlighting his ability to facilitate offense rather than operate solely as a traditional interior big man.

He carried that momentum into the 2026 Summer League, averaging 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.2 blocks across four appearances while shooting 54.4% from the field.

Williams’ summer was highlighted by an impressive 23-point, 13-rebound performance against the Toronto Raptors in Boston’s opening game.

For a second-round pick entering only his second professional season, Williams continues to make encouraging progress. His first senior international experience now provides another opportunity to develop his game before returning to the Boston Celtics for training camp.