Boston Celtics Officially Announce Signing Of 8-Year NBA Player

Mitchell Robinson is coming off another productive year for the New York Knicks.

The 28-year-old center finished the regular season with averages of 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 72.3% from the field in 60 games.

He also helped the Knicks win the 2026 NBA Championship over the San Antonio Spurs.

That said, Robinson became a free agent over the summer.

Boston Celtics Announce Signing Of 8-Year Player

On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics officially announced that they had signed Robinson (h/t Justin Turpin of WEEI).

The Celtics wrote: “The Boston Celtics announced today that they have signed center Mitchell Robinson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.”

Robinson should be a huge addition to the Celtics going into the 2026-27 season.

He is a very talented rebounder (and elite rim protector).

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the terms of the deal on July 1.

He wrote: “Free agent center Mitchell Robinson has agreed to a three-year, $47.4 million deal to sign with the Boston Celtics, with a player option in third season, sources tell ESPN. Robinson departs the Knicks after serving a key role on the historic championship team.”

Social Media Reacts To Robinson Signing

Here’s what people have been saying: