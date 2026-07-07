Mitchell Robinson is coming off another productive year for the New York Knicks.
The 28-year-old center finished the regular season with averages of 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 72.3% from the field in 60 games.
He also helped the Knicks win the 2026 NBA Championship over the San Antonio Spurs.
That said, Robinson became a free agent over the summer.
Boston Celtics Announce Signing Of 8-Year Player
On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics officially announced that they had signed Robinson (h/t Justin Turpin of WEEI).
The Celtics wrote: “The Boston Celtics announced today that they have signed center Mitchell Robinson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.”
Robinson should be a huge addition to the Celtics going into the 2026-27 season.
He is a very talented rebounder (and elite rim protector).
ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the terms of the deal on July 1.
He wrote: “Free agent center Mitchell Robinson has agreed to a three-year, $47.4 million deal to sign with the Boston Celtics, with a player option in third season, sources tell ESPN. Robinson departs the Knicks after serving a key role on the historic championship team.”
Social Media Reacts To Robinson Signing
Here’s what people have been saying:
Boston Celtics Officially Announce Signing Of 8-Year NBA Player