Boston Celtics’ $56 Million Talent Floated As Potential Trade Chip

Neemias Queta will head into training camp aiming to retain his role as the Boston Celtics starting big man.

Queta, 27, will face new competition from Mitchell Robinson, who became Boston’s marquee free agency addition earlier this summer. Luka Garza will also be competing for minutes, having thrived in a secondary role last season, where he shone from deep.

As currently constructed, Boston has one of the best rebounding front courts in the NBA. It’s fair to assume they’ll be among the top offensive rebounding units in the league. That strength in depth could also mean that one of the current bigs is available for trade. Assuming the price is right, of course.

In a recent article from ClutchPoints’ Bailey Bassett, Queta was floated as a potential trade chip for Boston.

“If the Celtics get into a position where they need more guard or wing help, though, Queta would be an option to flip for another player at a position of need,” Bassett wrote. “His role will surely decrease this upcoming year, which is far from ideal for a recently and lucratively paid player. If Chris Cenac is able to contribute right away and isn’t a raw project, then Queta may become expendable.”

Queta was one of Boston’s multiple success stories last season. He’s proven to be a valuable contributor. However, his struggles in the postseason could give the Celtics reason to at least explore his value on the open market.

Celtics Recently Signed Queta to a Contract Extension

Earlier this summer, just before the addition of Robinson was announced, Boston inked Queta to a four-year $56 million contract extension. He will earn an average of $14 million per season until 2031, hitting free agency at age 32.

In the modern NBA, a $14 million contract is highly tradable. That’s especially true when it’s attached to a proven starting-caliber talent that can impact the game on both sides of the floor. So, while extending Queta is proof that Boston believes in his talent, it also gives Stevens an additional option in the trade market.

Nevertheless, it’s hard to envision Queta being jettisoned this season. He fits Joe Mazzulla’s style of basketball, and will be a key part of the center rotation. Of course, things can change in the NBA.

Queta Welcomes the Added Competition at Center

During a recent community event, Queta discussed Robinson’s addition, welcoming the added competition.

“That’s a Joe Mazzulla thing to figure out,” Queta said, via the Boston Globe. “I’m just out there welcoming my new teammates with open arms. Mitchell is going to be a great addition for us. I’m extremely happy that I don’t have to go against him any more. He used to get all these rebounds, so it’s going to be good to have him on our side.”

Regardless of whether Queta starts or comes off the bench, he’s going to have a large role to play in Boston next season. Therefore, while his contract may indeed be tradable, it’s hard to envision Brad Stevens signing off on a trade.