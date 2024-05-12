Boston Celtics Accepted Halftime Challenge To Regain Control of Series With Cavs

The Boston Celtics got punched in the mouth by the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series on Thursday, May 9. The embarrassing 118-94 loss was witnessed by TD Garden fans, sending some doubt into the Boston faithful as to how this Celtics team would handle playoff adversity as heavy favorites to win the 2024 NBA title.

Needing a win on the road in Game 3 to reclaim the series lead, Celtics star Jayson Tatum came through. It wasn’t his 33 points and 13 rebounds that paved the way. It was his mouth.

Jayson Tatum Challenged His Boston Celtics Teammates at Halftime

"We've had a tendency to relax coming out of halftime… so I just challenged the group" Jayson Tatum reveals the challenge he gave to the team at halftime that led to a 14-0 run to open of the 2nd half in Game 3 against the Cavs pic.twitter.com/3cDm3v2Fez — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 12, 2024

Tatum hasn’t had that breakout game for the Celtics during this postseason, but the Celtics still managed to dismantle the Miami Heat in five games. They made quick work of the Cavs in Game 1 before the debacle in Game 2.

The Celtics needed a win in Game 3 to reclaim homecourt advantage. They took a nine-point lead into halftime, and that’s when Tatum stepped up verbally.

“I just challenged everybody — myself, the starters,” Tatum said postgame. “We’ve had a tendency in the past to relax coming out of halftime. We’re usually winning coming out of halftime, so i just challenged the group.

“Can we come out like our back’s against the wall? Can we make them call the first timeout? Can we come out like we’re down nine? Our group responded. We started that third quarter off very well.”

The Celtics did all of that.

Leading 57-48 at the break, the Celtics stormed out of the gates to open the third quarter by scoring the first 14 points of the second half to take a 71-48 lead. The Cavs never recovered.

Tatum finished the game with 33 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists. Jaylen Brown added 28 points for the Celtics, who grabbed a 2-1 series lead after their 106-93 victory.

Al Horford Commended Tatum On His Challenge

"JT challenged us at halftime" 😤@tvabby caught up with Al Horford after the Celtics beat the Cavs in Game 3, and they talk Jayson Tatum taking charge and leading the team to victory pic.twitter.com/YHrsa22OjU — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 12, 2024

Tatum isn’t known as a vocal leader. He’s considered the face of the franchise, but he’s not one to publicly speak up.

Veteran center Al Horford said Tatum’s halftime message was heard loud and clear by Celtics players, and he was happy how the team responded.

“JT challenged us at halftime,” Horford told NBC Boston’s Abby Chin immediately after the game. “He wanted to make sure we were more assertive and got off to a good start in the third. We did a good job. We responded.”

Tatum hasn’t put up Tatum-like numbers in the postseason, and that’s been the case the last few seasons. Since he’s considered the best player on a star-studded team, there’s an extra layer of pressure on the three-time All-NBA player. Horford isn’t one bit concerned about how Tatum will handle that pressure.

“JT’s a special player,” Horford said. “He always figures it out. He’s the last guy I worry about. He’s going to be fine. He has been doing this for a long time now.”

"I wouldn't say I'd take it as disrespect" Jayson Tatum gives candid response to criticisms he has faced this postseason, saying his mind is more on winning pic.twitter.com/Q26szHfPeu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 12, 2024

Tatum knows there’s added pressure, and he said he respects some of those members of the media who have criticized him for his postseason play.

“I respect you guys’ job, and I respect the guys on TV,” Tatum said. “I don’t always agree with the things that they say. When they’re fair, and they take emotion out of it, I respect it. I wouldn’t say I take it as disrespect.”