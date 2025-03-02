Boston Celtics Defeat Denver Nuggets in Potential NBA Finals Preview

The Boston Celtics ended a two-game skid, defeated the Denver Nuggets 110-103 in a potential preview of the NBA Finals.

The Celtics move to 43-18 after a wire-to-wire victory over the western juggernaut. Despite a bad shooting night from their star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and without starters Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics led by as much as 20 and had five players score in double digits as the Celtics look to keep their 2nd seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Denver Nuggets struggled to score at numerous times during the game, with Boston capitalizing on misses and second-chance points to keep the lead over Denver. The Nuggets got quality scoring from their starting five, with Jamal Murray and Christian Braun combining for 50, and a near triple-double from Nikola Jokic. Bench production and rebounding did no favors for the Nuggets, combining for 11 points and the team being outrebounded by 7.

Although both teams kept it close early in the first, Boston would go on an early run, closing the first quarter on a 27-14 run to end it 32-20. In the second, Boston extended the lead to 20 late in the quarter, but Denver went on a short run to finish the first half, 61-48 in Boston’s favor. Boston would lead by as much as 16 again but would have another third-quarter struggle, with Denver going on a 13-3 run to bring the game within 6 to close the third, 83-77. Denver gave Boston it’s best in the fourth, making several small runs to bring the game within three on several occasions, but the balanced Boston scoring proved too much before Denver started intentionally fouling, where Boston would go on to finish the game 110-103.

Both Boston and Denver are firmly in the title picture for the NBA this season and likely favorites in their respective conference. The Celtics have a three-game lead over the third-seeded New York Knicks but sit seven behind the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nuggets are 10 behind the conference best Oklahoma City Thunder, but only one and a half games separate their current two seed and the fifth seed. With every game needed to help stave off the rest of the Western Conference, the Nuggets need as many wins as they can get.

Boston will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, March 5th, and Denver will return home for a two-game stretch, beginning with the Sacramento Kings, who will bring a three-game win streak to the Mile High City.