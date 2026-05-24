Boston Celtics Floated As Potential Landing Spot For $88.7 Million Big Man With

The Boston Celtics need to address their center position this summer. While Neemias Queta impressed during the regular season, he struggled during the playoffs.

Boston would be better served by adding a starting-level big to the roster and moving Queta into a bench role ahead of the new season. With that in mind, Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston recently pinpointed P.J. Washington as a potential trade target for the Celtics.

“At 6-foot-8, Washington isn’t the prototypical big man you may have had in mind, but the 27-year-old can play the five when the Celtics go small,” Leger wrote. “Boston would benefit from his versatility, as he can protect the rim as well as switch and hold his own defensively against players of all sizes. Offensively, he’s capable of shooting the 3 and making his presence felt in the post.”

“Washington is a rell-rounded player who could help the C’s in a wide variety of ways,” Leger continued.

Washington will begin a four-year $88.7 million contract extension next season. He impressed for the Dallas Mavericks during the 225-26 season, averaging 14.2 points, 7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He shot 45% from the field nad 32.5% from deep.

Celtics May Want A More Traditional Big Man

Washington is more of a power forward, rather than an out-and-out center. He’s spent 76% of his career minutes at the four. As such, Brad Stevens may opt to seek a legitimate center to help plug the gap at the five.

If that is the case, Stevens could look toward the free agent market. Andre Drummond, Moritz Wagner, Zach Collins and Mitchell Robinson are all potential free agency candidates. Of course, none of those names move the needle enough to be a clear-cut upgrade over Queta.

The other options for Stevens would be to upgrade the guard position in free agency and use the trade market to find a legitimate upgrade at the center position.

Celtics Have Some Contract Decisions To Make

Outside of needing to upgrade both the center and guard positions, the Celtics also have a sizeable amount of decisions to make regarding the current roster. Both Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard are eligible for contract extensions this summer.

Furthermore, Jordan Walsh, Dalano Banton, Neemias Queta, Ron Harper Jr., Amari Williams and Max Shulga all have team options on their contract for next season. Not only does Stevens need to locate new incoming talent, but he must also decide who is sticking around for next season and who is being cut loose into the free agency pool.

On top of all of those decisions, Boston is also armed with the 27th pick in the NBA Draft. Stevens has found success when picking in the late first round, adding both Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez.

It will be interesting to see who he selects with his pick this year.

Overall, the next few months will be a busy time for the Celtics. The roster will likely look significantly different by the time opening night rolls around, and whether it’s P.J. Washington or another big man, Boston will likely have a new starting center to anchor the paint.