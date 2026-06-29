Celtics Linked to 3-Time NBA Champion Ahead of Free Agency

The Boston Celtics walked away from the 2025-26 season with questions that need answering before October arrives. The frontcourt was exposed in the playoffs. Nikola Vucevic never found his footing after the deadline deal, and Joe Mazzulla ultimately benched him when the series was on the line against Philadelphia.

Brad Stevens knows the position needs work. It needs depth as free agency approaches.

A new report suggests Boston already has a name at the top of its list.

3-Time Champion Lands on Boston’s Radar

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, Kevon Looney is among the center targets on Boston’s free agency board.

The New Orleans Pelicans declined his $8 million team option, opening the door for the three-time champion to test the market when free agency begins.

Boston will face competition. The New York Knicks are monitoring Looney as well, with their level of interest tied directly to Mitchell Robinson‘s free agency outcome. Knicks head coach Mike Brown spent years alongside Looney as an assistant in Golden State, a connection that could matter when Looney weighs his choices.

Former Celtic Robert Williams III is also on Boston’s radar, per the same report. Williams spent five years in Boston before heading to Portland in the 2023-24 offseason. He averaged 6.7 points and 7.0 rebounds across 59 games with the Trail Blazers last season and brings rim protection the Celtics have been missing since he left.

What Looney Would Bring

Three championships over a decade in Golden State tells part of the story. Looney built his career on doing the unglamorous things well. Screening, rebounding, protecting the paint, and accepting whatever role the team needed.

The honest part comes next. Last season in New Orleans was not good. Looney appeared in just 21 games, averaging 2.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in under 15 minutes per night. The role never developed. The injury concerns that have shadowed him throughout his career followed him to the Pelicans too.

He is 30 years old. He is not going to transform Boston’s frontcourt. But that is not what the Celtics are asking for. With Vucevic unlikely to return and Neemias Queta as the likely starter for next season, adding a veteran who understands winning basketball and does not need the spotlight makes sense. Looney fits that description precisely.

Williams III carries more upside but slightly more uncertainty too. His body has not stayed healthy consistently since leaving Boston. If he has found some durability, the rim protection he brings would be a genuine addition. Stevens has options. Neither comes without reservations.

Final Word for the Celtics

Center depth is not the kind of move that generates headlines in July. It is the kind of move that matters in May.

Boston learned that the hard way last season. Stevens is not waiting around for the lesson to repeat itself.

Free agency is approaching fast. The Celtics have a clear need and names already in mind. How quickly they move could determine whether they get their preferred option or settle for what is left.