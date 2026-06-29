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Celtics Linked to 3-Time NBA Champion Ahead of Free Agency

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 06: General Manager Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics watches warmups before a game against the Dallas Mavericks at the TD Garden on February 06, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics walked away from the 2025-26 season with questions that need answering before October arrives. The frontcourt was exposed in the playoffs. Nikola Vucevic never found his footing after the deadline deal, and Joe Mazzulla ultimately benched him when the series was on the line against Philadelphia.

Brad Stevens knows the position needs work. It needs depth as free agency approaches.

A new report suggests Boston already has a name at the top of its list.

3-Time Champion Lands on Boston’s Radar

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, Kevon Looney is among the center targets on Boston’s free agency board.

The New Orleans Pelicans declined his $8 million team option, opening the door for the three-time champion to test the market when free agency begins.

Boston will face competition. The New York Knicks are monitoring Looney as well, with their level of interest tied directly to Mitchell Robinson‘s free agency outcome. Knicks head coach Mike Brown spent years alongside Looney as an assistant in Golden State, a connection that could matter when Looney weighs his choices.

Former Celtic Robert Williams III is also on Boston’s radar, per the same report. Williams spent five years in Boston before heading to Portland in the 2023-24 offseason. He averaged 6.7 points and 7.0 rebounds across 59 games with the Trail Blazers last season and brings rim protection the Celtics have been missing since he left.

New Orleans Pelicans v S.E. Melbourne Phoenix

GettyMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 05: Kevon Looney of the Pelicans runs out ahead of the NBAxNBL match between South East Melbourne Phoenix and New Orleans Pelicans at Rod Laver Arena on October 05, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

What Looney Would Bring

Three championships over a decade in Golden State tells part of the story. Looney built his career on doing the unglamorous things well. Screening, rebounding, protecting the paint, and accepting whatever role the team needed.

The honest part comes next. Last season in New Orleans was not good. Looney appeared in just 21 games, averaging 2.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in under 15 minutes per night. The role never developed. The injury concerns that have shadowed him throughout his career followed him to the Pelicans too.

He is 30 years old. He is not going to transform Boston’s frontcourt. But that is not what the Celtics are asking for. With Vucevic unlikely to return and Neemias Queta as the likely starter for next season, adding a veteran who understands winning basketball and does not need the spotlight makes sense. Looney fits that description precisely.

Williams III carries more upside but slightly more uncertainty too. His body has not stayed healthy consistently since leaving Boston. If he has found some durability, the rim protection he brings would be a genuine addition. Stevens has options. Neither comes without reservations.

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 06: Kevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors chews his mouth guard during a game against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at Chase Center on April 06, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Celtics

Center depth is not the kind of move that generates headlines in July. It is the kind of move that matters in May.

Boston learned that the hard way last season. Stevens is not waiting around for the lesson to repeat itself.

Free agency is approaching fast. The Celtics have a clear need and names already in mind. How quickly they move could determine whether they get their preferred option or settle for what is left.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Celtics Linked to 3-Time NBA Champion Ahead of Free Agency

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