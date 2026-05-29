Proposed Trade Sees Celtics Flip Jaylen Brown For 3-Time All-Star

The Boston Celtics have dealt with Jaylen Brown trade rumors on countless occasions. The explosive forward has consistently been floated as a potential makeweight throughout his career.

This summer appears to be no different, as Brown is already being discussed as the potential centerpiece of a package to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

In truth, it’s unlikely Giannis lands in Boston. There will be too many teams fighting to win the bidding war, and some of those teams will have the assets to outbid Brad Stevens. However, that doesn’t mean Brown won’t still be on the move.

Boston needs a long-term solution to the center position. Elite big men are rarely available on the trade market. Yet, this summer, Domantas Sabonis could be available at the right price. Should the Celtics look to get in on a potential trade to bring the impressive center to the TD Garden? Would they be willing to part with Brown to make it happen?

Here’s what a potential trade would look like:

Boston Gets: Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings Get: Jaylen Brown and Sam Hauser

If the Celtics were to do this deal, they’d be adding $3.7 million to their salary next season.

Why The Celtics Would Make This Trade

Sabonis is arguably the best center who could be available on the trade market. He’s a three-time All-Star and thrived under Mike Brown during his time with the Kings. Sabonis is an elite scorer, rebounder and playmaking hub.

The downside to Sabonis is that his defense is limited. Boston would need to get creative in its coverage to ensure he’s protected from being switched into bad matchups where he’s forced to defend in isolation.

Of course, the offenisve output Sabonis provides, along with his ability to control the glass, should fit well in Joe Mazzulla’s system and may be worth the headache of figuring out how to build a viable defense with Sabonis in the middle.

Adding DeRozan is also key here. While he wouldn’t be able to replicate what Brown brings to the table, he would ensure the Celtics still have a reliable secondary or tertiary scoring option next to Jayson Tatum and Sabonis. Boston would also keep their threat in the mid-range, with DeRozan among the most reliable mid-range shooters in the league.

Furthermore, DeRozan is in the final year of his contract. He will become an unrestricted free agent in 2027. As such, Boston wouldn’t be absorbing long-term money.

It’s worth noting that Sabonis has two years remaining on his current $186 million deal.

Why The Kings Would Make This Trade

Sacramento has been in freefall since parting with Mike Brown. They were among the worst teams in the NBA last season. Therefore, Scott Perry could be keen to begin rebuilding the roster this summer.

Adding Brown would be a marquee addition that would ensure the franchise can remain somewhat competitive as Perry works to bring in players who fit his vision. Brown took great pride in being part of an underdog team, and clearly enjoyed his role as a locker room leader on a young and developing roster.

Brown would instantly become the face of the Kings franchise. He would be given the keys to the offense and have a hand in developing the younger talents in the rotation. These were all parameters he thrived under throughout the past season.

Is this trade likely to happen? No, it’s not. Does it plug a hole for both sides? Yes, yes it does.