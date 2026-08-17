Brad Stevens Reveals Why Celtics Believe Paul George Is the Right Fit

The Boston Celtics‘ decision to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Paul George and draft picks has proven to be highly controversial among the fanbase.

George is older and more injury-prone than Brown. Furthermore, both players are on similarly sized contracts. However, there is an argument to be made that George’s style of play and skill set are a better fit alongside Jayson Tatum. The same can be said for Joe Mazzulla’s offensive and defensive systems.

Brad Stevens opened up on why he believes George can be a success in Boston. His comments came during a recent episode of “Beneath The Banners.”

“Paul’s a really good player,” Stevens said. “He’s been a really good player for a long time. He’s one of the more impactful players with regard to winning, even as he’s aged in the NBA. We just think he’s a good fit for how we play, and I think the other part about Paul is he’s very smart. He has a good feel for the game; he’s got a good savvy to him about the game, and I think that fits in with the rest of our lineup.”

George played a key role for the 76ers as they eliminated the Celtics in the opening round of the 2026 NBA playoffs. In that series, he averaged 17.4 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 55% from deep and 43.8% from two-point range.

Paul George Is Excited To Join The Celtics

During the same episode of “Beneath The Banners,” George shared his excitement to be joining Boston.

“I’m looking forward to the journey, man,” George said. “I’m looking forward to wearing that green and representing for Boston.”

George, 36, will provide the Celtics with another perimeter scoring threat. He can also attack off the dribble, get buckets across all three levels and play some elite-level defense when required. His fit next to Tatum should allow the ball to move more freely, as George is a high-level scoring threat off the catch.

George Will Need To Win Over Celtics Fans

Unfortunately for George, his first task will be winning over Celtics fans. Brown was a popular figure throughout Boston. The fanbase made no secret of its displeasure when he was traded to the Sixers.

Therefore, George will need to lock in. Furthermore, he’ll need to remain healthy and prove that he can be a solid addition to Mazzulla’s rotation. If he helps the Celtics establish themselves during the early part of the season, the TD Garden will quickly get behind him.

Losing Brown undoubtedly hurt the Celtics. He’s one of the best two-way forwards in the NBA. The hard truth is that his skill set didn’t fit the style of basketball Mazzulla wants his team to play. His contract and upcoming extension were also factors that went against him

George has an opportunity to cement himself as part of the Celtics rotation for at least the next two seasons. If Boston can improve quickly, he could contend for the first championship of his career.