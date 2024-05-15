Bronny James Singles Out Celtics’ Jrue Holiday & Derrick White

As players, Boston Celtics guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White have drawn plenty of praise. However, they also have influenced the NBA’s future players. One of them is the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Bronny James.

While talking with reporters on May 14, Bronny singled out the two Celtics guards (and Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell) among his biggest influences.

“He just makes all the right plays,” James said, per The Athletic. “I feel like that’s what I want to be.”

White and Holiday are not traditionally regarded as NBA stars, but they are still recognized for their impact on the court. James has a similar body type as the two of them. His measurements at the combine listed him as six-foot-one, which would make him a guard, much like both White and Holiday.

Bronny is an option for the Celtics in the 2024 NBA Draft. They possess the No. 30 and No. 54 pick in the draft. He’s coming off a pedestrian season with the USC Trojans, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 36.6% from the field.

Jrue Holiday Praises Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown

Before the Celtics faced the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 13, Holiday praised Tatum’s and Brown’s leadership.

“Man, just talking, yapping, being as loud as possible, as communicative as possible,” Holiday told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin in an exclusive interview. “That’s only gonna help us grow and help us be a better team, just how they’re just yelling at everybody. So, it’s been great.”

Holiday emphasized that despite their reputations, people don’t know their approaches to the game.

“Obviously I know that they have high expectations for themselves, but I do think that people put a lot of expectations on them where it’s kind of like, you’re not really in the circle,” Holiday said of Tatum and Brown. “But I think for them, the way that they handle it, the way that they come out and play every day, whether they have a good game or a bad game, how they respond to the games like that, I couldn’t — I’m not even sure I could do it the way that they do it.

“Just super glad to be on the same team as them, and how they handle themselves has always been so professional. So, the pressure and stuff that people put on them and how they handle it — I don’t know how they do it.”

Jrue Holiday Praises Al Horford After Game 4 Win

After the Celtics beat the Cavaliers, Holiday had strong words for Horford’s performance all-around, both in Game 4 and overall.

“He is doing great. I know that when Garland gets by me, I rely on Al to be there to protect me, and he’s done it every single game,” Holiday told reporters. “Al does everything. He’s the anchor defensively when Mobley’s on him, he’s open for the three offensively, and he has to knock those shots in, which he’s been doing pretty well. We put a lot on Al, but he’s built for it.”

Horford has had to fill in for the injured Kristaps Porzingis since he suffered a calf injury in the first round. Since then, the Celtics have gone 4-1.