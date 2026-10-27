Celtics Pull Off Eye-Opening Feat in Blowout Win Over Bulls

The Boston Celtics got a win and a statement from their reserves on Monday. Boston’s bench scored 79 points in a 134-99 blowout of the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden, more than the 66 that Chicago’s starters scored combined.

Celtics Bench Outscores Bulls Starters

The gap was wide. Boston’s second unit outscored the Bulls’ entire starting lineup, and it also outscored Chicago’s reserves, who had 33. That helped the Celtics turn a game that began competitively into a 35-point win.

Payton Pritchard led the way with 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from three-point range. Hugo González added 13 points and Sam Hauser scored 11.

Pritchard Takes Over the Third Quarter

The game turned in the third quarter. Pritchard scored 19 points in the period alone, hitting all five of his three-point attempts. Boston outscored Chicago 39-21 in the quarter and entered the fourth with a 105-75 lead.

Jayson Tatum was productive, with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Celtics did not need him to do everything.

Boston Celtics Won Despite Sloppy Play

It was not a clean game. Boston committed 25 turnovers, the same number as Chicago. What separated the teams was the shooting, as Boston went 21-for-44 from three-point range and won the rebounding battle 54-40.

What’s Next for the Boston Celtics

At 2-1, the Boston Celtics get an immediate chance to build on the performance. The Brooklyn Nets visit TD Garden on Tuesday night, one night after Boston’s 35-point win.

The game will be another test of the Celtics’ depth. The bench carried the load against Chicago, and the Nets will show whether that production can repeat when the shots are not falling at the same rate. Boston made 21 three-pointers on Monday, which is hard to count on every night.

The turnovers are the other thing to watch. The Celtics gave the ball away 25 times and still won by 35, thanks to their shooting and a 54-40 edge on the boards. A cleaner night would make them harder to beat.

Monday’s win showed Boston can overwhelm an opponent without asking Jayson Tatum to carry every possession. For a team still developing its identity early in the season, that may be the most encouraging takeaway.