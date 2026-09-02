Boston Celtics Could Be in Mix for 7-Foot Forward With Major Upside

It may still be extremely early in the process, but the 2027 NBA Draft cycle is already beginning to take shape, and the Boston Celtics could be an intriguing team to monitor.

The Celtics are once again being projected to operate in familiar territory toward the end of the first round.

Boston selected Baylor Scheierman with the No. 30 pick in 2024, followed by Hugo Gonzalez at No. 28 in 2025 and Chris Cenac Jr. at No. 27 in 2026.

Early projections suggest the Celtics could find themselves in a similar position next year, potentially presenting the front office with another chance to secure a high-upside prospect who can develop within the organization rather than being asked to contribute immediately.

Boston Celtics Could Have High-Upside Forward in Draft Range

In ESPN’s NBA Summer Forecast for the 2026-27 season, the outlet’s insiders project Boston to finish with the 10th-best record in the league at approximately 48-34.

That would put the Celtics around the No. 21 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft and potentially place several intriguing prospects within their range.

One name that stands out is Duke freshman forward Cameron Williams.

“With Patrick Ngongba II and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje in the mix, Cameron Williams‘ role and production may waver,” Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman recently wrote.

“He also won’t look like the most polished prospect, but his size, movement, defensive coverage and shotmaking flashes should scream NBA upside.”

Williams, who stands seven feet tall, is considered one of the top power forward prospects in his class and has earned five-star status from multiple recruiting outlets.

There is already considerable uncertainty surrounding exactly where he could land in the 2027 draft.

ESPN has projected that Williams could climb as high as No. 10, while Wasserman has placed him around the No. 23 range. If the latter proves closer to reality, the Celtics could find themselves within striking distance.

Williams committed to Duke early in the process, announcing his decision on November 14, 2025.

Since then, however, the Blue Devils have added highly rated center Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje, who has already been tipped as a potential candidate for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.

Williams Faces Crucial Freshman Season at Duke

Boumtje-Boumtje’s arrival has created some uncertainty over exactly how prominent Williams’ role will be during his freshman season.

If he earns significant minutes and translates his dominant high school production to the college level, Williams could quickly strengthen his case as a potential top-10 prospect. A more limited role, however, could see him slide down draft boards and potentially closer to Boston’s range.

“Williams has big-time tools and developing skill potential,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo recently wrote. “[He] is a good athlete who runs the floor well and has become a better shooter over the past year, with enough agility to play the 4 in lieu of ideal bulk to play center.”

“There is a wide range of long-term outcomes depending on how his body and skill set fill out, but he has the type of intriguing long-term upside to keep him in the lottery conversation, provided he can carve out a big enough role to make a difference.”

The 18-year-old committed to Duke over Texas and Arizona following an impressive career at St. Mary’s High School in Phoenix.

As a senior, Williams led his team to a 23-7 record and an appearance in the Arizona Open Division state championship game.

During the 2025-26 season, he averaged an eye-catching 24.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.8 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game.

Those performances earned Williams a place in the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Game, while he was also named a semifinalist for the 2026 Naismith High School Player of the Year Award.

Williams Could Fit Boston Celtics’ Long-Term Frontcourt Plans

It remains extremely early in the 2027 draft cycle, and plenty will change once the college basketball season gets underway.

However, the frontcourt is clearly an area Boston has invested in for both the present and future.

The signing of Mitchell Robinson to a three-year, $47 million deal this offseason provides a significant boost in the short term, while Neemias Queta‘s four-year, $56 million extension keeps him with the organization through his prime years.

Williams could potentially represent another piece of that long-term plan.

If he were to remain available toward the end of the first round, Boston could offer the seven-footer time to develop behind Robinson and Queta rather than immediately placing significant responsibility on his shoulders.

That pathway could also include time with Maine in the G League, which has played an important role in the development of numerous young Celtics prospects over the years.

Williams’ draft stock will ultimately depend heavily on what happens during his freshman season at Duke. But if his role limits his immediate production while his long-term upside remains intact, he could become exactly the type of developmental swing worth monitoring for a Boston Celtics team likely to be picking late in the first round once again.