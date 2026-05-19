Celtics Add ‘High-IQ’ Forward In Latest Mock Draft

The Boston Celtics hold the 27th pick in the 2026 NBA draft. Brad Stevens is expected to use the pick to add additional cost-controlled talent to the Celtics‘ roster.

According to CBS Sports’ latest mock draft, courtesy of Joe Cervenka, the Celtics could select Amari Allen out of Alabama. Allen is coming off his freshman season and can play both the three and four.

“The Celtics grab a hard-nosed wing in Amari Allen,” Cervenka writes. “He fits the Boston mold perfectly; he can facilitate, run and he’s a dog on defense. He’s the type of competitor who will thrive under Joe Mazzulla.”

Cervenka continues.

“Allen is a versatile wing who has both skill and toughness. He can handle, pass, and is a better shooter than his numbers indicate. Allen is a high-volume wing rebounder who is the type of competitor who should mesh well with Joe Mazzulla.”

Allen projects to be a high-IQ wing who can thrive on the defensive side of the floor. He’s a gritty scorer who embraces tough challenges and has proven capable of rising to the occasion.

In 32 games this past season, Allen averaged 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.1% from deep.

Amari Allen Would Face An Uphill Battle With Celtics

The problem for Allen, or any forward who could potentially land with the Celtics, is that they would face an uphill battle to earn any playing time. If there’s one position the Celtics have enough talent and bodies, it’s the wing.

Allen would be fighting with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser, Hugo Gonzalez, and potentially both Jordan Walsh and Ron Harper Jr. A season in the G League would undoubtedly await him, at which point, there’s no guarantee he cracks the main roster.

Instead, the Celtics would be better served seeking out a big man of the future or a playmaking guard. Both of those skill sets are currently in demand in Boston and could lead to immediate playing time, assuming the player impresses the coaching staff.

The Celtics Have Some Decisions To Make

As we head into the offseason, Brad Stevens will have some tough decisions to make. Six members of the roster have team options on their deals for next season.

Dalano Banton, Neemias Queta, Ron Harper Jr., Jordan Walsh, Amari Williams and Max Shulga will all be waiting for Stevens to decide whether they’ll be back with the Celtics next season.

If Stevens decides to release Harper or Walsh, a rookie wing could potentially have some scope to slot into the rotation. However, given the Celtics need for improvements across the board, it’s still more likely Boston would fill that gap with a veteran.

Allen is a solid talent. He has a chance to carve out a respectable career. Unfortunately, Boston isn’t a place a rookie wing should want to end up, not right now at least. As such, it’s fair to assume Stevens looks elsewhere when he’s on the clock come draft night.

Who he decides to select, will have to wait to be seen.