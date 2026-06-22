Celtics Put on Alert After Major Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Timeline Update

The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes are moving fast, and Boston is still one of the teams being talked about.

Reports over the weekend pointed to real progress in the talks, with league voices expecting clarity soon.

For the Celtics, this matters because any deal for a star of Giannis’ level would change the balance of the East and could force a big roster decision.

Bobby Marks Puts a Deadline on the Talks

Per Fullcourtpass, Bobby Marks said the Giannis trade talks “have progressed over the weekend” and that there “should be clarity in the next 24 hours.” That lines up with the wider league feeling that this saga is no longer just noise. In a recent ESPN clip, Marks put it even more bluntly: “I think you have to have something concrete by the night of the draft.”

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That timeline matters because the Bucks may need to know very soon whether they are building around Giannis or moving on from him. ESPN has reported that the situation has intensified over the past week to 10 days, and that Milwaukee still has to decide whether it is keeping its superstar or starting a rebuild through a trade.

Where the Celtics Stand Right Now

Boston​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is the team that keeps coming up most frequently in the rumors, but the news spread is quite diverse. ESPN reported that Boston and Miami are considered by some league sources to be the front-runners. At the same time, they said that a Celtics trade would probably mean very big changes to the team’s structure.

NBC Sports, on the other hand, wrote that there have been no direct talks between Boston and Milwaukee so far.

Hence, for now, Boston seems more of a team to watch than one with a confirmed deal on the table. The Celtics possess the kind of star power that would make them a very attractive partner in any Giannis discussion, but the price is going to be very high, which is the primary reason these talks remain very sensitive. If the Bucks and a suitor eventually reach agreement, the next 24 hours may yield the first real answer. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

The timing is especially important for Boston. Any movement involving Antetokounmpo could reshape the Eastern Conference overnight, and rival contenders are closely monitoring developments as the league waits for Milwaukee’s next move. Front offices across the NBA are expected to remain active until there is greater clarity.