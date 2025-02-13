Celtics Assistant Sam Cassell Up for New Job at Florida State

BOSTON — Multiple sources are indicating that Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell will be in serious consideration to become the head coach next season at Florida State, his alma mater.

While some have characterized the situation in even stronger terms (that Seminole legend Charlie Ward could be his lead assistant), Cassell made three things clear to Heavy Sports Wednesday night.

He is extremely comfortable in his position with the Celtics. He will, of course, have to listen to NBA and college offers that come his way. He has NOT heard anything from Florida State regarding the job that will come open in the wake of Leonard Hamilton announcing last week he will step down at the end of this year.

“Once the athletic department reaches out to me, then (FSU’s interest) is official. But they haven’t reached out to me,” Cassell told Heavy before the Celtics took on the Spurs. “The athletic director hasn’t reached out to me yet.”

Though he has yet to be a head coach, Cassell’s resume is otherwise impeccable. After a 15-year playing career, he has been an assistant with the Wizards (five years), Clippers (six years) and Philadelphia (three years) — the latter two stops under Doc Rivers — before joining Joe Mazzulla with the Celtics.

He has interviewed twice for head coaching openings with the Lakers and once with the Clippers. He insists he’s not upset that an offer has yet to come.

“If it’s God’s will, it’ll happen,” Cassell said. “God has a plan for me…

“Listen, man, I have a great life. I’m associate head coach of the Boston Celtics. It’s good livin’ right here.

“When I do get an opportunity on this level, I’ll be ready. I can guarantee that. I am ready. Simple.”

Sam Cassell Has NCAA Championships

Though he reiterated last night that he’d like the opportunity to occupy the first chair, Cassell appreciates that he’s in a good spot — dealing well with the Celtic players and making an impact on a championship team.

And he knows his way around NBA titles, having won two with Houston and one with the Celtics (2008) as a player before being fitted for a 2024 ring here.

He therefore won’t leave Boston for just any lead position, sort of the way Kenny Atkinson took, then turned down, the Charlotte gig to stay with the Warriors. Atkinson’s wait was rewarded. He’s now head coach with the Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers.

‘It’s Got to Be the Right Job’

“It’s got to be the right job,” Cassell said. “The ducks got to line up in a row correctly for me to think about leaving to accept another job. This place has been treating me too good for me to just leave. Joe Mazzulla’s been great to me. Brad’s been great to me.

“Doc wanted me to come to Milwaukee with him after we won the championship … Couldn’t do it. Couldn’t do it.

“I mean, everything’s good over here. We’re just trying to defend our title — get through this regular season and mix it all up again.”

Because of his significant experience on the professional level, Cassell’s focus has generally been on NBA advancement. But, as noted above, he’s willing to listen college offers — this, while a number of veteran coaches are getting out of the NCAA game in the era of NIL money and the transfer portal.

“That’s a hurdle I’ve got to step to if it comes that way,” Cassell said. “I haven’t thought about it yet. But, yeah, it’s totally different now than what it was 10 years ago. If I choose to pursue that, then that’s what I’ve got to get used to and get ready for.”

After playing for eight NBA teams and coaching with four, adaptability is understandably among his assets.