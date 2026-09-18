Celtics’ Brad Stevens Shares Encouraging Jayson Tatum Update

Jayson Tatum is heading for his first full training camp since recovering from his torn Achilles. The Boston Celtics forward will be returning to a new-look team that will include Paul George, Mike Conley, Mitchell Robinson, and Chris Cenac Jr.

According to Brad Stevens, who spoke during a September 18 appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Tatum looks healthy and ready to go.

“It sure looks like it (that Tatum is ready for training camp),” Stevens said. “We’ve been lucky. A lot of our guys have been in the gym … he’s probably around as much as anyone … he’s been setting a great example for everybody, and he looks really good.”

With Jaylen Brown no longer on the Celtics roster, all eyes will be on Tatum to lead the roster and prove that he can still be the top-7 player he was before his injury. In fairness, Tatum looked like he hadn’t missed a step when he returned from injury last season.

In 16 regular-season games, Tatum averaged 21.8 points, 10 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. However, his efficiency clearly showed signs of rust, which was to be expected. He shot the rock at a 49.3% clip from 2-point range and 32.9% from deep.

Jayson Tatum Recently Addressed Brown Trade

When speaking on “The Dan Patrick Show” on September 17, Tatum was asked about his relationship with Jaylen Brown. Rumors surrounding their off-court friendship persisted throughout their tenure together in Boston.

As such, Tatum looked to put those rumors to bed, once and for all.

“You can’t talk about him without talking about me, and vice versa,” Tatum said. “Really just pushed each other.”

Tatum and Brown were the centerpieces of the Celtics roster that won an NBA championship in 2024. They were also the two stars that led Boston to the 2022 NBA Finals, where they ultimately fell short against the Golden State Warriors during Ime Udoka’s lone season at the helm.

Paul George Knows Tatum Is Celtics’ Superstar

The Celtics introduced both George and Conley on September 15. During the news conference, George was asked whether he still views himself as a superstar talent within the NBA.

Rather than focus on himself, George pinpointed Tatum as Boston’s superstar talent, noting he’ll do everything he can to help Tatum succeed in his role.

“Superstar? We have a superstar and that’s JT. I am not here to not necessarily steal the shine or try to reinvent who I am. I’m here to help JT, and he’s the guy; I have played alongside another superstar wing and we coexisted beautifully. I see that with myself and I see that with JT, being able to play off him, being able to help him, being able to kind of still be a mentor. That alone, I can play off another superstar wing and still bring a presence and still be on the side of doing everything to win.”

The Celtics will certainly look different this season. Brown’s absence will ensure that. However, if Tatum is fully healthy, and returns to an elite level on the court, the Celtics are a roster that can’t easily be ruled out.