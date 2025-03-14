Celtics’ Champ Oshae Brissett Finds New Opportunity

Oshae Brissett was part of the Boston Celtics 2024 championship roster. He opted to leave the franchise during the summer, as he sought out a bigger role elsewhere in the league. Unfortunately for Brissett, has spent most of the season as a free agent.

According to Keith Pompy of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Brissett has now joined the Philadelphia 76ers on a 10-day contract..

“The Sixers are signing Oshae Brissett to a 10-day contract, according to sources,” Pomepy posted on X. “The Sixers were granted a roster hardship exception to sign an additional player to a 10-day contract.”

Brisset became somewhat of a fan favorite last season. He brought hustle, physicality and defensive versatility to Boston’s roster. His impact was significant enough to earn him 10 appearances throughout the postseason. Unfortunately for Celtics fans, Brissett joined Svi Mykhailiuk in searching out new opportunities after becoming a champion.

The Sixers now have two former Celtics on their roster. Guerschon Yabusele signed a one-year deal with Boston’s rivals after impressing at the 2024 Olympics. He has been a rare bright spot in what has been a difficult season for the Sixers.

Gordon Hayward Believes Celtics Will Repeat

Gordon Hayward has been enjoying retirement. The former Celtics forward called time on his career after a disappointing run with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second part of last season.

During a recent interview with DJ Siddiqi of Basketball Insiders, Hayward backed the Celtics to win the 2025 championship.

“I’ll just take the easy answer here and say Celtics-Thunder and Celtics repeat as champions,” Hayward said. “Just watching from afar, they appear to be in cruise control mode. I personally think they’re still the favorites. I think that come playoff time — and I spoke earlier about the experience you get in the playoffs — they certainly have that experience. No doubt winning last year, but even the experiences when I was there with (Tatum) and (Brown), losing in the playoffs, those are big deals. Those are the things you can’t teach and things that you have to go through.”

Joe Mazzulla’s team would be crowned back-to-back champions if they can secure a franchise 19th banner.

Celtics Al Horford Remains Integral

On Saturday, March 8, Al Horford emerged as one of the Celtics’ best players, as they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 111-101. During his postgame news conference, Jayson Tatum praised his veteran teammate, labelling him as the ‘heart and soul’ of the team.

“Al is one of a kind,” Tatum said. “He’s the anchor of our defense. The heart and soul of out team. Keeps us emotionally steady. The things that he’s able to provide in year 18 is remarkable. I don’t think that gets talked about enough. Being an intricate part of a championship team in year 18, and we wouldn’t be who we are without him. So, what he brings on the defensive end, we feel comfortable with Al switching and guarding his yard, making it tough…I’m the biggest Al Horford fan there is. I love that guy.”

Horford, 38, has played in 51 games this season. He’s averaging 8.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 41.9% from the field and 36.4% from deep. The veteran will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. However, it’s fair to assume the Celtics, and their entire fanbase, will be hoping he re-signs for another year or two.