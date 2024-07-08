Celtics Champion Has Unique Outlook as He Preps for Prison

Glen “Big Baby” Davis was part of the Boston Celtics championship team in 2008 that also included Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen. The 6-foot-9, 289-pound power forward was a rookie who appeared in 69 games during the season in which the Celtics brought home Banner 17 after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2008 NBA Finals.

Davis played eight seasons in the NBA, four with the Celtics. Now, he stares at a 40-month prison sentence for his role in a scheme to defraud the NBA’s Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan by taking payments for medical treatments he never received. Davis said he’s not nervous about spending time behind bars. In fact, he said he’s hoping to go and have a good time.

Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Hopes To Use Prison To Get in Shape for the Ladies

Davis is expected to head to prison in early August, but things could get delayed because of an appeal. If the appeal falls through and Davis has to report in August, he’ll be ready. He said he’s taking everything day by day at the moment.

“I’m doing good,” Davis told TMZ Sports outside of LAX. “Just taking one day at a time. I’m going through the whole process. There’s an appeal. There’s a lot going on. I’m enjoying my time. Free me.”

Davis said he’s supposed to report on August 2, but the appeal process could change things. He said he’s “super confident” about his appeal, but he’s mentally ready for prison and hopes to have a good time.

“I’m not nervous. I feel like I’m going to have good quality time in there,” he said. “Learn things, meet new people. It’s going to be all right.”

Davis joked that his time in prison may help him get into shape and earn a few dates with the ladies.

“I think one time in my life I just want to be fine as hell,” Davis said. “Shout out to the ladies out there. Write me. I’ll be in there getting fine as hell. When I get out, call me Big Baby Jailbait.”

Davis Isn’t Concerned Anyone Will Mess With Him in Prison

Davis is a big man. His playing weight is listed at 289 pounds, but he’s no longer in playing shape. His 6-foot-9 frame and his celebrity status will make him stand out among prisoners. He doesn’t expect that to be a problem.

“I don’t think nobody going to mess with me in jail,” he said. “I think they going to just want to know what’s up, you know. What about KG, (Rajon) Rondo. I think that’s what they’re going to be asking me.”

Davis pointed out something else he considers a positive about spending time in prison.

“You don’t got to spend no money,” he said.

Davis was selected in the second round of the 2007 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics. They traded him, along with Allen, in a key move that helped the way for Boston’s first championship since 1986.

In his four seasons with the Celtics, Davis averaged 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds. In December 2011, the Celtics traded him to the Orlando Magic. He also played for the Los Angeles Clippers.