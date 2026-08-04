Celtics Could Lose Control of Recent Draft Pick in Surprise Twist

The Boston Celtics are facing an uncertain future with Dillon Harper. Recent reports have linked the 40th pick in this year’s draft with a potential return to college next season.

However, to make things even more confusing, it appears that Boston could potentially lose their draft rights for the rookie forward.

“As we await NCAA appeal on ruling that would allow Dillon Mitchell to return to college, many have asked if #Celtics would maintain his rights should he play for St. John’s,” CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning wrote on X. “The answer: it depends. C’s need to tender an offer by 9/5. Even then, he could decline & enter ’27 draft.”

Manning then followed up with further information.

“The Celtics can maintain Dillon Mitchell’s rights if he returns to college…until next year’s draft. The CBA allows players to enter as many as 2 drafts, and can do so by waiting for their exclusive negotiating rights to expire.”

Mitchell impressed for the Celtics during Las Vegas Summer League. A large contingent of the fan base was excited about his potential for development within Boston’s system.

Of course, should he choose to return to college, there will undoubtedly be concern that the Celtics won’t maintain control of his rights, which could allow him to land with another team next season.

For now, all Celtics fans can do is wait and see how the NCAA appeal plays out, and whether it will have an impact on Mitchell or not. Still, that’s not a great place to be for Boston, especially after the tumultuous summer they’ve dealt with to date.

Mitchell Has ‘A Chance’ For College Return

According to Adam Zagoria, there’s a chance that Mitchell returns to St. John’s for one more season instead.

“Dillon Mitchell returning to St. John’s is being considered, per source,” Zagoria reported via X. “I’m told they have one roster spot available and have also been in contact with Keyshawn Hall.”

Mitchell, who enjoyed a four-year collegiate career, spent last season with St. John’s. Returning would allow him to continue his development within the collegiate system. Furthermore, he could potentially earn more through NIL than what he’d earn as a two-way player in the NBA.

In 37 games for St. Johns last season, Mitchell averaged 8.3 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He shot 55.9% from the field, but struggled from deep, going just 1-of-15.

Celtics Would Have An Extra Two-Way Spot

Currently, the Celtics haven’t offered Mitchell an NBA contract. However, it was widely expected that he’d be given a two-way deal, where he could split his time between the Maine Celtics and Boston.

Should Mitchell return to college, Brad Stevens will have an extra two-way spot to fill. Boston has already lost John Tonje, after the score-first guard signed with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Milos Uzan will likely earn a two-way spot after impressing in Las Vegas. After that, Stevens would need to explore his options, potentially adding an undrafted talent that could grow within the Celtics system.

Nevertheless, right now, the lack of clarity regarding Mitchell’s situation is the biggest issue. Once the Celtics know whether they will retain his draft rights or not, they can make decisions accordingly. Until then, they’re stuck in the dark, just like the rest of us are going to be.