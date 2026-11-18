Derrick White has been one of the Boston Celtics‘ most dependable players. But with his outside shooting slipping, Bill Simmons is entertaining the possibility of a future without him.

The longtime Celtics commentator floated a three-team trade involving Boston, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans that would bring Alex Caruso and Jaylin Williams to the Celtics.

Speaking on the Nov. 17 episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Simmons discussed ways Oklahoma City could acquire Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III to help Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Then he introduced Boston into the conversation.

“There’s even a three-way Celtics trade that I think would be mildly interesting if the Celtics wanted to get out of the Derrick White business,” Simmons said.

Bill Simmons Floats Celtics Trade Involving Derrick White

Simmons suggested that Oklahoma City could acquire Murphy while sending Caruso and Jaylin Williams to Boston.

“If Murphy went to OKC, Caruso and J-Will going to Boston,” Simmons said.

He immediately clarified that he was brainstorming rather than reporting actual negotiations.

“I’m making this up,” Simmons said.

One completed version of the hypothetical trade would involve the following exchange:

Celtics receive: Alex Caruso and Jaylin Williams

Alex Caruso and Jaylin Williams Thunder receive: Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy III Pelicans receive: Derrick White

The framework passes Fanspo’s salary-matching simulation without requiring a trade exception.

Boston would send out White’s $30.3 million salary while acquiring Caruso ($19.6 million) and Williams ($7.8 million).

However, Simmons did not explicitly identify New Orleans as White’s destination. The completed scenario also remains subject to league trade rules and the teams’ willingness to participate.

Derrick White’s Shooting Decline Raises Questions

White remains an important part of Boston’s rotation, but his three-point shooting has declined.

After connecting on 38.4% of his attempts in 2024-25, White shot 32.7% last season.

That figure has barely improved through his first 14 games this season, with White shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

His scoring average has also fallen from 16.5 points last season to 12.7.

White’s overall field-goal percentage has recovered to 43.7% after dropping to 39.4% in 2025-26.

Still, his inconsistent perimeter shooting adds context to a potential roster shakeup.

Trading White would carry considerable risks, particularly given his defense, playmaking and familiarity with Boston’s system.

What Alex Caruso and Jaylin Williams Offer Celtics

Caruso could help replace some of White’s defensive production.

The two-time NBA champion is an accomplished perimeter defender who can guard multiple positions and contribute without demanding the ball.

Williams would give Boston another versatile frontcourt option.

The 24-year-old can rebound, facilitate offense and provide floor spacing.

Together, they could improve Boston’s depth while slightly reducing its payroll.

But the Celtics would lose one of their most trusted starters in the process.

There is no indication Boston is actively shopping White or discussing Simmons’ hypothetical deal.

For now, the proposal raises a question worth considering.

Would two rotation contributors provide more value than a proven two-way starter whose shooting has yet to return to its previous level?