Celtics’ Derrick White Drawing Strong Interest From West Contender After Giannis Pivot

The Boston Celtics may have another offseason storyline to monitor.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Minnesota Timberwolves have “strong interest” in veteran guard Derrick White after their pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo cooled.

The report does not indicate that Boston is actively shopping White. In fact, there have been no signs that the Celtics are interested in moving one of the most indispensable players on their roster.

Still, rival teams continue to covet White for the same reasons the Celtics value him so highly.

The 31-year-old guard is widely regarded as one of the NBA’s premier role players, capable of defending multiple positions, facilitating offense and thriving without needing the ball in his hands.

For a Minnesota team built around Anthony Edwards, White’s versatility makes him a natural target.

Derrick White Remains One of Celtics’ Most Valuable Players

White’s importance to Boston goes far beyond traditional statistics.

The veteran guard averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds across 77 regular-season games while contributing 2.4 combined steals and blocks per contest.

Even during Boston’s disappointing first-round playoff exit after blowing a 3-1 series lead to Philadelphia, White’s value remained evident.

He produced his best postseason performance in Game 7, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks while playing 45 minutes.

The performance served as a reminder of why White has become one of the league’s most respected two-way guards.

Whether defending elite perimeter scorers, spacing the floor or initiating offense, White consistently fills gaps that do not always appear in the box score.

Contract Gives Celtics Control Over White’s Future

Any team interested in White faces a difficult reality.

Boston controls the veteran guard’s contract for several more seasons.

White is scheduled to earn $30.3 million next season and is owed $67.4 million through the 2028-29 campaign. The final season includes a player option.

That team-friendly structure only increases his value.

White’s contract aligns perfectly with Boston’s championship timeline and provides cost certainty for one of the NBA’s most versatile guards.

As a result, prying him away would require an enormous offer.

Timberwolves May Lack Assets to Make Deal Happen

Minnesota’s interest is understandable.

The Timberwolves are searching for another high-level player who complements Edwards and raises their championship ceiling without requiring the massive asset haul that an Antetokounmpo trade would demand.

The problem is determining what a viable package would look like.

The Timberwolves are light on draft capital, and matching White’s salary likely would require including Julius Randle in any proposal.

Randle remains a productive player, averaging 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists during the regular season. However, his value took a hit following an inefficient playoff series against San Antonio in which he averaged only 12.8 points and shot 34.2% from the field.

It also remains unclear whether Randle would interest Boston at all.

That uncertainty could necessitate a third team if discussions ever advance beyond preliminary interest.

For now, Amick’s report serves less as an indication that White is available and more as another reminder of his standing around the league.

Championship teams are always searching for players who elevate stars.

Derrick White has spent years doing exactly that in Boston.