Celtics’ Dillon Mitchell Earns Praise Following Standout Performance

Dillon Mitchell was the Boston Celtics‘ best player in their 87-75 win over the Charlotte Hornets in Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday, July 12.

The second-round draft pick ended the night with 24 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 6 steals while shooting 50% from the field and 40% from deep. As such, Celtics fans were excited at the possibility that Brad Stevens had unearthed a hidden gem in the recent NBA Draft.

When speaking to the media after Mitchell’s standout night, Boston’s Summer League head coach, Amile Jefferson, praised the rookie’s approach to the game.

“He was so alive today,” Jefferson said. “He played with such great energy. He crashed every time. He had, like, three different times where he almost had a tip dunk. When he’s playing with that kind of pop, he’s going to be really good. And then any time he gets an open three, he should shoot it. He did that today, and he was confident.”

Mitchell came into the NBA with the reputation of being a highly athletic wing who excelled on defense. However, his college shooting splits, where he struggled from deep, were an undoubted concern for teams and ultimately the Celtics fanbase.

Still, judging by his performance on Sunday, Mitchell has all the necessary tools to develop into an NBA-level role player.

Mitchell Will Likely Sign a Two-Way Contract

Currently, Mitchell does not have an NBA contract for next season. Boston holds its rights, having drafted him this summer. As such, if he continues to perform at his current level, Stevens will likely extend him the offer of a two-way contract.

The Celtics have made great use of their development system in Maine in recent years. Multiple members of the current roster have come through that pipeline. Therefore, Mitchell would be wise to sign the deal and begin developing his game in an elite setting.

Of course, Boston also has one open roster spot. Signing Mitchell to a rookie minimum would ensure the team remains under the tax, while also giving Mitchell the opportunity to develop within an NBA setting.

It will be interesting to see which direction Stevens decides to take. Either way, Mitchell is proving that he deserves a deal.

Celtics’ Mitchell Has Another Chance to Impress

Boston will be back in action on Monday, July 13. They will face the Atlanta Hawks in what will be their third Summer League game. Mitchell, having impressed in the opening two contests, will undoubtedly want to continue his hot streak.

Not only has he been a factor as an athletic slasher, but he’s also been a high-level defender, capable of guarding opposing teams’ best players or protecting the rim as a helper.

Boston already has two defense-first wings in Jordan Walsh and Hugo Gonzalez. However, neither of them possesses the same level of athleticism as Mitchell. Therefore, with each passing performance, Mitchell is proving that he can plug a gap within Boston’s rotation.

It will be interesting to see how he holds up on the second night of a back-to-back. Especially against an undefeated Hawks team.