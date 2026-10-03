Celtics Get Encouraging Update on Under-the-Radar Offseason Addition

The Boston Celtics opened training camp this week with most of their roster set. Paul George is the headline addition. Mitchell Robinson fills the frontcourt. Jayson Tatum is back and healthy. The core is in place.

But one of the quieter storylines at the Auerbach Center involves a player most fans would not expect to see fighting for a job. A former lottery pick, drafted 13th overall just two years ago, is in camp on a non-guaranteed contract trying to prove he still belongs in the NBA.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla has noticed what he has brought so far.

Mazzulla Has Noticed

Devin Carter arrived in Boston after a turbulent two years.

The Sacramento Kings drafted him in 2024 after he won Big East Player of the Year at Providence. Two seasons later, he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks and waived before ever playing a game for them. He signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Celtics and showed up to camp as one of five non-roster players competing for a spot.

Mazzulla spoke about Carter on Friday and his words carried genuine appreciation.

“He’s very open about wanting to make it,” Mazzulla said. “I’ve appreciated his mindset, his mentality, the chip on his shoulder that he brings to the game. I’m looking forward to watching him throughout the preseason.”

Mazzulla expanded on what stood out about Carter’s approach since arriving.

“The humility to show up and the openness that he has of where he’s been in the league and where he wants to get to, and how competitive he is,” Mazzulla said.

For a coach who values buy-in and defensive intensity above almost everything else, Carter checks the right boxes. At the draft combine in 2024, Carter said defense would be his path to playing time. At his introductory press conference in Sacramento, he promised toughness, grittiness, and a willingness to do the dirty work.

Why The Celtics Opportunity Could Be Different

Carter’s two seasons in Sacramento were frustrating. He appeared in 74 games with just 12 starts, averaging 6.4 points in limited minutes as a rookie and 8.9 points in a slightly expanded role as a sophomore. His three-point shooting never found its footing, sitting at 27.4 percent across both years.

The Kings were stacked in the backcourt and never found a consistent role for him. The talent was visible in flashes. A 24-point game against the Pacers. A 29-point, 9-rebound performance against the Warriors. But the opportunities were sporadic, and the results never accumulated into a defined role.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens suggested the problem may have been environment rather than ability.

“Sometimes it’s about finding the right fit, but also learning how your strengths can be applied to winning in the organization that you’re in,” Stevens said.”He’s obviously got good athleticism and length.”

What Carter Is Competing For

The Celtics entered camp with one open 15-man roster spot and one available two-way contract slot. Carter is competing against four other non-roster players.

Boston opens its preseason schedule next Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. That will be Carter’s first chance to show what he can do in a game setting since leaving Sacramento.

Final Word for the Celtics

Devin Carter was the 13th pick in the 2024 draft. Two years later, he is in training camp on an Exhibit-10 deal trying to make a roster.

Mazzulla said he appreciates the chip on his shoulder. Stevens said the fit might be what was missing all along.

The Celtics have found gems in these situations before. Carter has a chance to be the next one.