Celtics End Dillon Mitchell Speculation With Contract Decision

On Wednesday, August 6, the Boston Celtics signed Dillon Mitchell to a two-way contract.

Boston selected Mitchell with the 40th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He instantly impressed throughout Las Vegas Summer League, showing significant upside as a highly athletic forward with great defensive instincts.

In the three Summer League games Mitchell played in, he averaged 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. As such, he quickly became a fan favorite, and someone Celtics fans were excited to see develop within the team’s system.

By signing a two-way deal with Boston, Mitchell will now split his time between Maine and Boston. He slots into a proven developmental system that has produced multiple key contributors for Joe Mazzulla’s system in recent years.

However, Celtics fans may need to accept that they won’t see too much of Mitchell in the NBA in the coming season. The forward positions are loaded in Boston, meaning the explosive rookie has his work cut out if he aims to earn playing time over the next twelve months.

Furthermore, inking Mitchell to a two-way deal ends any speculation of a potential return to the collegiate ranks. Rumors had recently surfaced linking Mitchell with a return to St. John’s for one more season.

Mitchell’s College Eligibility Was Not Guaranteed

The NCAA is currently involved in a legal dispute over whether players who leave college for professional basketball can later return if they still have eligibility remaining. Their stance remains that if a player leaves to become a pro, a return to the collegiate ranks should be ruled out. However, until the court ruling becomes final, players will be stuck in limbo.

“Don’t know why Mitchell ended up agreeing to a 2-way ahead of the NCAA’s appeal result, especially as more court momentum built for 5th-years today,” CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning wrote on X. “But his eligibility was going to be tenuous even if he began the year able to play for SJU. NBA opportunities can fade and he has 1.”

Rather than waiting around for the results of that court ruling, Mitchell has opted to begin his NBA career.

The Celtics’ Roster Is Nearly Complete

Following Mitchell’s signing of a two-way contract with the Celtics, Boston’s roster is close to finalized.

Boston now has one open roster spot and one two-way spot available. Brad Stevens has left the 15th and final roster spot open in recent years, as it provides flexibility throughout the season and as we get toward the trade deadline. Therefore, it’s fair to expect him to leave that spot open again this season, especially as the Celtics look to stay below the luxury tax.

The two-way spot is different, though. Currently, Boston has Amari Williams and Mitchell on two-way deals. Milos Uzan, who shone for the Celtics in Summer League, is likely a front-runner for the third and final spot. However, there will undoubtedly be competition for that open spot throughout the Celtics’ training camp.

Nevertheless, it’s unlikely we see any major moves from the Celtics between now and the start of the season. The roster is pretty much set. From here, it will be about getting guys up to speed and ready for the new season. Mitchell has all the athletic tools he needs to force the Celtics’ coaching staff into some tough decisions, either this season or next.