Celtics Fans Fire Back At Jaylen Brown Over ‘Lamb Chops’ Remark

Boston Celtics fans have been forced to witness a messy breakup with Jaylen Brown over the past few months.

After leading the Celtics to the second seed in the Eastern Conference, Brown was shopped around the NBA to begin the offseason. First, he was floated in trade talks for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and then rumors surfaced linking him with multiple teams.

Ultimately, Brown was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. However, in recent weeks, questions regarding Brown’s relationship with Jayson Tatum have resurfaced, and Brown has done nothing to quiet the rumor mill.

When speaking with the media on Saturday, October 24, Brown admitted that there’s no ‘beef’ between himself and Tatum. However, he did hint that there is some form of animosity.

“It’s no beef, but it might be little lamb chops and some gravy, you know what I mean? He should stay ready at all times,” Brown said.

Brown’s comments came just days after he’d responded to Tatum, noting that he was unaware of Brown being traded, with a ‘cap’ emoji.

Interestingly, it seems that with each passing jab from Brown, he’s losing more and more respect from the Celtics fanbase.

Celtics Fans React To Brown’s Latest Comments

Following Brown’s latest comments, Celtics fans began to share their opinions on Brown’s recent conduct online.

“He wants to start something so much, Philly fans must love the fact that this guy hates being there,” @GoodNYew wrote on X.

“It’s obvious he’s got an issue with Tatum,” @JeterLouise1 commented underneath a video of Brown’s news conference. “He needs to grow up and move on. He always complains about the media stirring the pot, adding more fuel to a fire that didn’t exist. At this point he’s no different.”

“I’m telling everyone. This dude’s brain can’t handle that he got traded after the season he had. So its coping by blaming JT for everything over the front office, because JT is a tangible person he can fully go at off the court and on the court,” @Shreanos886 shared.

Celtics Fans Continued To Air Their Frustration

“We’re 3 games into the season & im TIRED bro,” @WholeLottaCelts wrote in a quoted post over Brown’s news conference.

“The way this pr has totally turned on JB is hilarious. Dude isn’t even saying anything just subliminal mysterious s–t ‘cuz he’s got nothing to say and just wants a problem,” another fan wrote.

This is so unbelievably corny 😭😭 https://t.co/5xcO6R2Few — Dante Turo (@DanteOnDeck) October 25, 2026

“30 year old twitch streamer with no family starting one sided beef lol. Embarrassing behavior,” @KarskiMD wrote.

“He was so proud of that corny ass line and then had no idea what to say when he got pressed on it,” another fan noted.

When the Celtics traded Brown, the fanbase was rightfully disgruntled. He had built a legacy with the franchise, helping them win a championship in 2024. However, his current approach to dealing with that trade is quickly eradicating the goodwill he had with large sections of Celtics fans.

Hopefully, this Brown vs. Tatum narrative will naturally fizzle out in the coming months. Otherwise, it could quickly become one of the more annoying storylines of the 2026-27 NBA season.