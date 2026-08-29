Celtics Fans Receive Concerning Update on Neemias Queta

Neemias Queta had Boston Celtics fans excited as he dominated for Portugal during their victory over Spain in a 2027 FIBA World qualifier on Friday.

However, that excitement has now given way to concern. According to Portugal’s head coach, Mario Gomes, Queta’s playing time with Portugal is now up in the air. The rim-running big man was pulled early during his team’s win over Spain, and Gomes has since noted that it was due to a perceived injury risk.

“We still don’t know if he has any problems or not, but we decided not to take any risks. Zero risk. Not only because we have a game on Monday, but also because it’s his life and, for me, as a coach, the players’ health comes first. When there is a risk, we never do anything that jeopardizes the players’ health to win a game,” Gomes said, via Real GM.

Gomes continued.

“The physiotherapist and the doctor told me there was a real risk, so we decided not to use him anymore. We also have people from the Boston Celtics staff here, who I think are helping our medical team understand what’s going on. I hope it’s nothing serious and we can count on him on Monday and, above all, that he can continue his career without problems, because he deserves it. He’s a great guy.”

Celtics fans will undoubtedly hope that Queta’s early exit and potential absence moving forward are nothing more than a precautionary move.

Celtics’ Queta Dominated In Portugal’s Win

During Portugal’s win over Spain, Queta was one of the best players on the floor. The Celtics big man ended the night with 16 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals. He shot 50% from the floor while also going 6-for-6 from the line.

More importantly, Queta looks to have improved his footwork. With just under 9 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Queta produced a highlight that went viral on social media.

After receiving the ball above the three-point line, Queta pump-faked and caused Aday Mara to plant his feet. That allowed Queta to drive downhill, creating contact with Mara before spinning off and hammering home a monster one-handed jam.

The footwork Queta displayed will certainly have Boston fans excited for what he can produce next season.

Queta Happy To Have Mitchell Robinson In Boston

Queta will face some additional competition for minutes next season, following the offseason addition of Mitchell Robinson. Yet, despite a tougher path to playing time, Queta appears pleased with the addition of the rebounding machine.

“What I appreciate is not having to box out against him because it was very difficult,” Queta told Portugese outlet A Bola. “He’s a very strong, very agile player, capable of going in and winning almost every offensive rebound. Having a player of this level, who defends so well and can cause so much trouble on the offensive boards, will be very good because we are quite similar basketball players and we can bring many similar things to the team, which is essential.”

He continued.

“What I appreciate is not having to box out against him because it was very difficult,” Queta said. “He’s a very strong, very agile player, capable of going in and winning almost every offensive rebound. Having a player of this level, who defends so well and can cause so much trouble on the offensive boards, will be very good because we are quite similar basketball players and we can bring many similar things to the team, which is essential.”

The Celtics came into the offseason with questions surrounding their big man rotation. However, if Queta can avoid injury and take another developmental leap, Joe Mazzulla will have one of the best offensive rebounding front courts in the NBA.

And yes, Queta will be a big part of that rotation.